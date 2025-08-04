DPS Offers Reminders for a Safer School Year

AUSTIN – As students begin heading back to school, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds all Texans to exercise heightened caution and adhere to safety measures implemented to protect students, staff and fellow drivers this school year. This includes tips on how to safely drop off and pick up your child from school, drive cautiously through school zones and talk to your family and loved ones about staying safe this school year and beyond.

“As the new school year begins, we’re asking every driver to slow down, stay alert and be patient— especially in school zones and car lines for pickup,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “Children can be unpredictable and it’s our responsibility to keep them safe. A moment of impatience or distraction behind the wheel can have life-changing consequences. Let’s all do our part to make sure students arrive safely every day.”

Driving Tips:

Give students extra room and don’t assume they are paying attention to your vehicle. Students are often distracted by mobile devices, electronic devices or by other students, and they may not be paying attention.

Don’t block crosswalks when stopped at a red light or stop sign.

Follow the directions of school crossing guards.

Watch for children on bicycles traveling to and from schools.

Reduce your speed when you spot a school bus and know children may unexpectedly step into the road without checking for traffic.

Be careful around railroad crossings. School buses are legally required to stop at them.

Know the laws regarding school buses. According to Texas law, if a bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers MUST stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can only proceed if the flashing lights are no longer activated, the driver signals you to proceed or the bus has resumed driving. Approaching drivers do NOT have to stop for a school bus that is operating a visual signal if the road is separated by a physical barrier or an intervening space. If a highway is only divided by a left-turn lane, it is not considered divided, and drivers must stop for school buses.

Drivers who illegally pass a school bus face fines up to $1,250 for the first offense. For people convicted of the offense more than once, the law allows for the person’s driver license to be suspended for up to six months. Criminal charges are possible if a driver causes someone serious bodily injury.

Always obey speed limits and traffic laws in school zones.

Remember, texting while driving is illegal in Texas.

In addition to driver safety tips around school zones and near school buses, it is imperative to have regular conversations with your children about school safety and situational awareness during an emergency or severe weather event. DPS reminds Texas families of critical safety tips to ensure parents, guardians and children are prepared to navigate any potential emergencies or natural disasters that may arise this school year.

Safety tips:

Make sure your school has up-to-date emergency contact information, including phone numbers for parents, guardians and alternate contacts.

Keep a current, up-to-date picture of your child throughout the school year on your mobile device that shows identifying information. In the event of an emergency, law enforcement can quickly distribute the photograph of your child.

Talk to your child about what to do in case of emergencies, such as fire, active shooter or tornado drills, as well as other lockdown drills.

Remind your child to never talk to strangers or accept rides from anyone not previously approved by you.

Familiarize yourself and your child with their school’s safety policies and procedures.

Ensure your child knows which adults at school (teachers, counselors, etc.) they can go to if they need help.

Continue to cultivate conversations throughout the school year on practicing smart safety at school.

DPS also reminds students, parents, teachers and school administrators about some other valuable safety resources:

The iWatchTexas program is a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity in schools and communities to help prevent dangerous attacks. Everyone is urged to download the free iOS or Android iWatchTexas mobile app before the start of the school year. Tips can be reported via the website , the mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential. For information on how to use iWatchTexas , you can view this how-to video .

Remember, iWatchTexas is not for emergencies. If there is an emergency on a school campus or in a community, call 911. Also, the program can be used to report suspicious activity in areas in addition to schools.

The Texas School Safety Center is another useful tool for school security. It’s part of Texas State University and offers valuable resources on school safety for parents and members of the school community. It’s designed to be a central location for research, training and technical information for all school districts, charter schools and community colleges in the state. The Texas School Safety Center has staff experienced in school safety and can provide technical assistance or training, conduct program evaluations or offer resources to schools. Classes are also available online for the community.

The Active Shooter Alert System is not school-specific but could be used in the event of a shooting at or near a school. The alert system is designed to notify people near an active shooter situation through cell phones, local broadcast media and Texas Department of Transportation Dynamic Message Signs (DMS). These alerts are used to encourage people to avoid the area or shelter-in-place, when a situation arises.

DPS will issue an Active Shooter Alert when an agency submits a request that meets the requirements. Those include an active shooter in the agency’s jurisdiction, determining that the alert would assist people near the active shooter’s location, verification of the active shooter situation through a preliminary investigation by the requesting agency and that the shooter’s last known location is identifiable.

Trained in media relations and public speaking, DPS Safety Education Service Lieutenants and Sergeants are charged with educating the public and serving as Public Information Officers to the media regarding public safety in Texas. Additionally, these officers regularly offer presentations to schools on drug use prevention, traffic safety, underage drinking, situational awareness and other education and awareness programs.

To request a DPS Safety Education Service Lieutenant or Sergeant to speak at your school, please visit the DPS website here.

By utilizing all available resources, Texans can work together to keep our schools safe.

