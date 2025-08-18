LAB Windows & Doors Extends Promotion on Energy-Efficient Triple-Pane Windows for GTA Homeowners

Fall Into Savings: LAB Windows & Doors extends 45% off windows with a free triple‑pane upgrade and 40% off doors

Leading Canadian window and door company offers major savings to homeowners. LAB extends 45% off windows with free triple‑pane and 40% off doors.

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAB Windows & Doors, a retailer and installer of residential windows and entry doors, today announced it has extended its seasonal promotion through September 30, 2025. The company cites sustained homeowner demand for energy-efficient upgrades across the Greater Toronto Area as the primary reason for extending the offer, which includes discounts on windows and doors.

The promotion provides homeowners in Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Oakville, and surrounding areas additional time to schedule home improvement projects aimed at improving thermal performance and comfort ahead of the winter season.

"We have observed a consistent interest from homeowners in upgrades that provide long-term value, particularly with a focus on energy conservation," said Bobby Bidos, a salesperson for LAB Windows & Doors. "Extending this offer is a direct response to that demand. It allows more families to access high-performance products like triple-pane windows, which can make a noticeable difference in maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures and potentially reducing energy consumption during colder months."

Promotion Details:

The extended offer, available on qualifying orders placed by September 30, 2025, includes:

- A 45% discount on the company’s line of vinyl replacement windows, including casement, awning, slider, and picture window styles.

- A complimentary upgrade to triple-pane glass for all qualifying window orders, providing enhanced insulation and sound reduction compared to standard double-pane units.

- A 40% discount on new steel and fiberglass entry door systems.

Addressing Homeowner Priorities in the GTA

With rising energy costs being a key concern for many Ontario residents, home envelope improvements are a growing priority. Triple-pane windows and insulated doors are effective solutions for enhancing a home's energy efficiency.

Triple-pane glass, which features three layers of glass separated by gas-filled chambers, helps to minimize heat transfer. This technology contributes to more stable indoor temperatures year-round and can reduce condensation on glass surfaces. Similarly, modern insulated entry doors are designed to reduce air leakage, a common source of energy loss in homes.

By scheduling installations in the late summer and early fall, homeowners can complete their projects before the onset of cold weather, preparing their homes for winter.

Availability and Process

Homeowners in the company's service area can receive a detailed, no-obligation quote by scheduling a consultation. The quoting process includes outlining all product specifications, including U-factor and Energy Rating (ER) values, to ensure transparency. To qualify for the promotional pricing, projects must be approved by the September 30, 2025 deadline.

About LAB Windows & Doors

LAB Windows & Doors is a Canadian company specializing in the supply and installation of energy-efficient vinyl windows and insulated entry door systems for the residential market. Serving the Greater Toronto Area, including Etobicoke, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, and Burlington, the company provides professional consultations, transparent quoting, and installation services tailored to the Canadian climate.

Contact:

Bobby Bidos, Salesperson

LAB Windows & Doors

(289) 802-2994

Legal Disclaimer:

