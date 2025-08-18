Utah Behavior Services (UTBS) partners with Scale Selling to establish new brand identity and scale nationwide

The Official logo of Scale Selling Corporation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a transformative move set to redefine its future, Utah Behavior Services (UTBS) has officially partnered with Scale Selling, a leading international digital marketing and growth consultancy, to rebrand and reposition itself under a new name: Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services. The strategic partnership is aimed at launching a unified national brand that reflects the company’s evolution beyond its original behavioral health roots into a fully integrated, whole-family care provider.

The new name, Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services, reflects a mission that has long guided the organization: building strong bridges between families and the care they need. With over a decade of experience providing evidence-based behavioral therapy and autism services, UTBS has expanded in recent years to include primary care, mental health counseling, medication management, and education services across nine regional locations in Utah. This rebrand marks the first public step in a bold, long-term strategy to scale nationally and extend Bridgeway’s family-centered model of care to communities across the country.

Why the Change? A Broader Vision for Family Health:

Originally founded in 2010, Utah Behavior Services quickly established itself as a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, especially for children on the autism spectrum. As the organization matured, it recognized a growing need to treat the whole family and offer more than just behavioral support. This realization sparked a multi-year effort to expand its services and integrate care across multiple disciplines under one roof.

“Our families needed more than just one kind of support,” said Natalie, CEO of Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services. “They needed a place where they could access coordinated care—behavioral health, medical, mental health, educational resources—all aligned around the same goals. The name Utah Behavior Services no longer captured the full breadth of what we do.”

What Bridgeway Offers:

Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services is now structured around four key pillars:

1. Behavioral Health (ABA Therapy & Day Treatment): Evidence-based autism support delivered by certified RBTs and BCBAs.

2. Mental Health Services: Individual, group, and family therapy, as well as psychiatric medication management.

3. Primary Care: In-house medical clinics to address everyday health concerns and preventative wellness.

4. Education & Family Support: Bridgeway Academy offers academic assistance and structured day programs that combine learning with therapeutic care.

This integrated approach allows families to avoid the complexity of navigating disconnected systems. Instead, Bridgeway delivers a coordinated, compassionate care experience designed to empower families with the tools and support they need to thrive.

Scaling With Strategy: Why Scale Selling Was Chosen

To bring this new vision to life, Bridgeway turned to Scale Selling, an agency known for helping purpose-driven companies scale sustainably and establish market dominance. Scale Selling brings with it a proven track record of franchise growth, brand elevation, and marketing automation for healthcare and service-based businesses across North America.

“We chose Scale Selling because they don’t just market a brand—they build the strategies and systems behind it too,” said Eric Larson. “Their ability to merge high-performance marketing with operational efficiency, software and AI integration means we’re not just getting a new look. We’re building the foundation for sustainable national expansion.”

Scale Selling is leading the charge on:

• Comprehensive rebranding across all physical and digital assets

• Search engine optimization and backlinks

• Development for regional expansion

• Strategy, paid advertising, and press releases

• Interactive health assessments and AI powered integration

• CRM software through Scale Selling CRM

What Families Can Expect

While the name is changing, the heart of the organization remains the same. Clients can expect the same high-quality care, with improved access to integrated services and easier communication across departments. Bridgeway also plans to roll out new client tools in the coming months, including:

• A centralized family portal for appointment scheduling, billing, and care plans

• Expanded telehealth offerings for rural and underserved communities

• Enhanced intake and onboarding for new families and employees

“We’re growing, but we’re not losing who we are,” added Spencer Williams. “If anything, this rebrand allows us to serve families better than ever before.”

What This Means for the Future:

With Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services we aim to expand beyond Utah by licensing its care model to other providers, opening satellite locations, and working with insurance networks to ensure affordability and access. The vision is clear: to become the nation’s leading provider of integrated, family-centered care.

“We believe this model can help solve America’s fragmented care crisis,” said Spencer Williams, CEO of Scale Selling. “The future of healthcare is integrated, local, and personal. Bridgeway is building that future.”

The full brand rollout will be completed over the next 90 days. In the meantime, existing clients and community partners can continue visiting the existing locations and using the current contact information. The new website and domain (bridgewayintegratedhealthcareservices.com) are now live.

