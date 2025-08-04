WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 8% CAGR | Data Center Power Market Reach USD 24 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global data center power market size was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 289 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12978 Driving FactorsThe expansion of digital infrastructure brought on by rising digitization is anticipated to determine the direction of the data center power industry growth. Furthermore, the market for data center power is being driven by the growing popularity of cloud computing.Market SegmentationThe global data center power market share is segmented based on product, end user, and region. By product, it is classified into PDU, UPS, Busway, and others. By end-user, it is classified into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, energy, healthcare, retail, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the data center power market report include Vertiv Group Corp., ABB, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Anord Mardix, ZincFive, Inc., Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Eaton.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A12978 By region, Asia-Pacific has significant data center power market growth and is projected to remain the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest, mainly due to the predominantly growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI and IoT. Furthermore, governments in this region have been actively supporting data center power projects in recent years. For instance, in India’s Budget 2022-23 has increased allocation toward critical infrastructure segments, including transportation, supply chain, industrial capacity, digital ecosystem, as well as sustainability. As a well-rounded approach for the data center industry, the Budget has set a very strong foundation. Granting infrastructure status, on the lines of affordable housing and other key industries, is a major positive. This is expected to bring-in long term benefits – availing long-term credit at relatively lower cost from international and domestic lenders on easier terms of credit.By end-user, the IT & telecommunications sub-segment is expected to grow at an exponential rate in the coming years in the global data center power market. The growth of this sub-segment can be attributed to emerging IT & telecom service providers deployment of huge data center infrastructure to manage the extensively increasing amount of data. Furthermore, the government’s supportive policy implementations along with the strong presence of key players such as CtrlS Datacenters and Schneider Electric in the emerging countries are expected to have a positive impact on the sub-segment, throughout the projected period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (289 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-center-power-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● COVID-19 outbreak gave rise to a new business environment that will increase demand for cloud services and digitization, having a significant impact on the world global market for data center power.● In the pandemic, the demand for online services such as gaming, streaming video, live events, and others increased tremendously. So, in order to meet the increased demand, technological innovating companies focus on the installation of a highly reliable data center to meet the demand.● The pandemic outbreak has wreaked havoc on many other sectors of the economy but has had a favorable effect on the market for data center power. This is primarily due to the pandemic-era increase in the work-from-home culture and demand for software as a service (SaaS) in the pandemic era.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.