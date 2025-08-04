WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Growing at 21.6% CAGR | AI Training Dataset Market Reach USD 9.3 Billion by 2031 Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global AI training dataset market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2031.Driving Factors AI Training Dataset MarketThe AI training dataset market is growing rapidly, fueled by the rise of machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as technological advancements that enable the generation of vast amounts of data. Despite this growth, the market is hindered to some extent by a lack of technological expertise in developing regions. However, the expanding use of training datasets across various industries is expected to create profitable opportunities for market growth in the foreseeable future.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 353 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07815 Market Segmentation of AI Training Dataset MarketThe AI training dataset market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical and region. On the basis of type, it is segregated into Text, Audio, and Image/Video. On the basis industry vertical, it is classified into IT and telecom, BFSI, automotive, healthcare, government and defense, retail, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Leading players of the global platform as a service market analyzed in the research include AWS, Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM, Oracle, Google, Zoho Corporation, SAP, and Mendix.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A07815 By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global AI training dataset market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period, owing to the widespread release of new datasets to speed up the usage of artificial intelligence technology in developing sectors.By type, the text segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global AI training dataset market revenue, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The image/video segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. This is due to the rising focus of key players to launch new datasets along with a rising number of applications. Moreover, AI training offers datasets of photographs in the public domain for testing.By end user, the IT and telecom segment accounted for around one-fourth of the global AI training dataset market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period. This is because AI in healthcare offers various opportunities in therapy areas such as lifestyle and wellness management, diagnostics, virtual assistants, and wearables.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (353 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-training-dataset-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario-● The COVID-19 pandemic s accelerated the adoption of AI-based tools and solutions in various industries, particularly in healthcare.● As businesses faced operational difficulties due to the crisis, many were turning to digital transformation, leading to significant demand for AI solutions. This trend created a favorable impact on the market for AI training datasets.● Also, major industry players are focusing on implementing digital technologies to enhance their operations, resulting in a surge in the use of AI.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. 