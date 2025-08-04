WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Growing at 22.7% CAGR | Video Analytics Market Reach USD 21.77 Billion by 2027 Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global video analytics market size was valued at USD 4,102.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 21,778.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.7% from 2020 to 2027.Rise in demand for automation of video tracking and management drives the demand for video analytics across various industries such as banking, financial services, retail, airports, manufacturing, and others. In addition, demand for IP-based security cameras, and growth in concern over safety and security pertaining to life & assets are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The global video analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. By component, the market is classified into software and services. By deployment, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By application, the market is divided into retail, critical infrastructure, airports, public transport, police, defense and security, smart cities, hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, mining, and others. By region, the video analytics industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Some of the key video analytics industry players profiled in the report include AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., and Quognify. This study includes market trends, video analytics market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. North America is the leading market for video analytics and has a large number of major players who offer advanced video analytics solutions. Honeywell International, Inc., is one of the major players in the video analytics market in North America, which exhibits high investment in the solutions segment. Growth in demand for business intelligence and increase in demand for technologically enhanced public safety infrastructure drives the market in North America. For instance, in 2017, largest smart camera project for traffic data collection on the basis of video analytics was introduced by Citilog on the highway of Colombia.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the overall video analytics market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption of on-premise deployment model by industries such as banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), education, and healthcare, which are vulnerable to cyber-attacks or data breaching due to critical information. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.● On the basis of organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the SME’s segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.● On the basis of application, the retail segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the defense & security segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.● Region wise, the video analytics market was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 