Governor Ivey Releases Back to School Video Message Encouraging Alabama Students to Dream Big, Work Hard

MONTGOMERY – As students across Alabama return to the classroom, Governor Kay Ivey today released a back-to-school video message encouraging them to set goals, dream boldly and give their all during the new academic year.

Governor Ivey also ties the school year to a historic milestone, America’s 250th birthday, reminding students that the next chapter of United States history is already being written in Alabama’s classrooms.

Click HERE or the above message for VIDEO.

Script:

Alabama students, it’s Governor Kay Ivey.

I want to be one of the first to welcome y’all back to school for the new academic year.

There’s something exciting about the first day of school.

A fresh start. A clean slate. A time to set goals and dream big.

Whether you’re walking into fourth grade or heading into your final year of high school, this moment matters.

Believe it or not, I’ve been in your shoes – as a student and later as a teacher. And I know that what happens in the classroom can shape the path ahead.

The lessons you learn, the friends you make, the habits you build – they all help lay the foundation for your future.

And this year is no ordinary one. All across America, we’re gearing up to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday.

And as we look to the future of our great country, I truly believe that the next 250 years depend on the work being done right now in Alabama’s classrooms.

That’s why I’ve said it again and again: Strong Students lead to a Strong Alabama.

That’s the truth.

Every math problem you tackle, every book you read, every science experiment you try – it all adds up to something bigger. It prepares you to lead, to serve and to shape our future.

Alabama needs smart, bold thinkers like you to take the reins one day – whether that is in the classroom, a hospital, a factory, a local store or even the governor’s office.

So, here’s my challenge to you: This year, be bold enough to raise your hand. Be kind enough to lift someone up. Be brave enough to fail, then try again.

Because one day, someone just might look back and say, “That student changed Alabama.”

And I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if that student is you.

Now, let’s get to work – and let’s make this school year the strongest one yet.

