CHITA’s ‘Back to School Sale’: Timeless, Sustainable Home Furniture Up to 60% Off

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort, and commitment to sustainability, is excited to announce its own kind of “back to school” sale; the “ Back to Living Sale .” From July 28th to August 17th, CHITA is offering 15% off select new arrivals and tiered savings of up to $600.“Fall is a season of reset, not just for routines, but for the spaces we live in,” says Steve, CEO of CHITA. “With the Back to Living Sale, we want to make it easier for people to refresh their homes with pieces that bring lasting comfort and beauty. It’s about getting ready to live well, every day.”Not your typical ‘Back to School’ saleThe Back to Living Sale offers exclusive discounts on many of its best-selling items, including the Isaac Genuine Leather Wall Hugger Power Recliner with Power Headrest ( http://bit.ly/45vmf8T ), the Aislinn Swivel Bar & Counter Stools set ( http://bit.ly/40GORcM ), and the Sonia Recliner with Bluetooth Speakers and Power Lumbar Support ( http://bit.ly/4ogCo9z ), among dozens of other item options for stylish, sustainable, and comfortable home furniture.CHITA’s Back to Living Sale is an excellent fit for anyone looking to refresh their homes with new, expertly crafted furniture this fall. Every item seamlessly blends modern and chic design styles with a tasteful, minimalist touch and up to $600 in tiered savings:$50 off orders $500 or more.$100 off orders $1,000 or more.$220 off orders $2,000 or more.$400 off orders $3,000 or more.$600 off orders $4,000 or more.Elegance made affordable and accessibleBy blending sleek artistic styles with cultural relevance, CHITA has leveraged its team’s innovation to create furniture that is both appropriately disruptive and professionally presentable, offering a perfect blend of “chic” and “tasteful.” What started as a small team of passionate craftspeople and designers has developed into a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, dedicated to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces.“At CHITA, we believe great design should feel as good as it looks,” says Steve. “We’re committed to creating modern, thoughtfully crafted pieces that bring beauty, comfort, and sustainability into everyday living. Our goal is to help people build homes that reflect who they are—elevated, intentional, and truly livable.”For more information or to shop CHITA’s Back-to-School Sale, visit https://chitaliving.com/collections/tiered-savings About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals—they're the standard for modern living.

