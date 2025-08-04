Food Grade Glass Market Grows with Borosilicate Demand, Sustainable Packaging Trends, and Premium Product Appeal

food grade glass market food grade glass market product type

Set to hit USD 4.7 billion by 2035, the food grade glass market grows at 4.9% CAGR, fueled by demand for safe, lead-free, and eco-friendly premium packaging.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food grade glass market is projected to expand from USD 2.9 billion in 2025 to USD 4.7 billion by 2035, growing at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the forecast period. This growth is being propelled by rising consumer demand for safe, non-toxic packaging and a global shift toward sustainable, premium product presentation.

This robust expansion is supported by the industry's strong position in the broader packaging landscape, where it comprises 85-90% of the total glass packaging market. In a recent development highlighting the industry's commitment to quality, GCA (Gürok Glass Packaging) successfully retained its prestigious AA+ rating under the BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials in an unannounced audit in May 2025. This certification reaffirms the company’s dedication to top-tier food safety, hygiene, and packaging quality, setting a benchmark for the industry.

Borosilicate Glass and Dairy & Beverages Lead Market Growth

The market is dominated by specific product and end-use segments that are driving investment and innovation. Borosilicate glass is projected to maintain its leadership position, accounting for a commanding 66% market share in 2025. This is due to its superior thermal resistance, chemical durability, and safety profile, making it the material of choice for a wide range of applications from beverage bottles to food storage jars.

The dairy & beverages segment is forecasted to remain the largest end-use category, holding a 49% share in 2025. Glass is highly valued in this sector for its ability to enhance product integrity, preserve taste, and ensure food safety, which are critical features for premium products such as milk, juices, and alcoholic beverages. The industry is also seeing rising adoption in gourmet foods and specialty desserts, further diversifying its applications.

Focus on Sustainability and Safety Drives Innovation

A key driver of the market’s growth is the increasing preference for inert and premium packaging. Food grade glass is non-reactive, ensuring that it does not leach harmful chemicals into products, which is a major concern for health-conscious consumers. This has led to the dominance of lead-free glass, which is expected to capture a 40% share in the material composition segment in 2025.

Additionally, stringent environmental regulations and recycling mandates are reshaping the industry. In response to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, manufacturers are innovating with lightweight glass designs and increasing the use of recycled content to reduce their carbon footprint and support a circular economy. The reintroduction of deposit-return systems by some retailers further boosts the collection and reuse of glass containers.

Global Growth Outperforms the Average in Key Regions

The food grade glass market is experiencing steady growth across the globe, with several countries projected to outpace the global average. China, France, and the United Kingdom are all forecasted to grow at a strong 5.8% CAGR through 2035.

- In China, growth is supported by the modernization of food distribution systems, a rising middle class, and government policies restricting single-use plastics.

- The United Kingdom market is fueled by strong consumer demand for plastic-free alternatives and regulations like the Plastic Packaging Tax, which encourages manufacturers to adopt glass.

- France benefits from its rich culinary heritage, a national drive toward eco-friendly packaging, and a consumer preference for elegant and authentic product presentation.

The United States market is set to expand at a 4.8% CAGR, driven by well-established supply chains and a focus on integrating smart packaging technologies and lightweight designs. Meanwhile, India is forecasted to grow at a 5.4% CAGR, reflecting a rising health consciousness among consumers and government initiatives that promote recyclable packaging solutions.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

The industry is led by established players like O-I Glass, Inc., Stölzle Glass Group, Ardagh Group, and Verallia, who continue to invest heavily in R&D to enhance product strength, recyclability, and aesthetic appeal. The recent FSSC 22000 food safety certification achieved by Ardagh Glass Packaging's Bridgeton facility in April 2025 further highlights the industry's focus on quality management.

As the food and beverage industry continues its shift toward premium and sustainable practices, food grade glass is positioned as a strategic and enduring choice. Its unique properties, coupled with ongoing innovations in production and design, ensure its critical role in meeting both consumer demands and regulatory requirements for a safer and more environmentally friendly future.

