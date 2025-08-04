Award-Winning Solo Comedy Explores Commitment and Midlife Change, Directed by Broadway’s Chazz Palminteri

Peter Fogel’s Til Death Do Us Part... You First! continues touring with voice-over narration and direction by Chazz Palminteri.

This show isn’t just about love, it’s about what we fear and what we still hope for, even after life has reshaped us.” — Peter Fogel

FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As solo theatrical works gain renewed popularity in post-pandemic performing arts programming, one-man comedy Til Death Do Us Part... You First! is carving out its place on regional stages across North America. Written and performed by veteran comedian Peter Fogel, the production is directed by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, whose voice also features as a central character guiding the narrative.

Fogel, whose career spans decades in television, touring theater, and national commercials, portrays a single, middle-aged man reeling from a romantic breakup. The story begins on Valentine’s Day, when the protagonist is abruptly left by his long-term girlfriend for refusing to commit to marriage. Confronted with emotional uncertainty and a fear of aging alone, he’s visited by the voice of his conscience, voiced by Palminteri, who helps him unpack the experiences and relationships that led him there.

The show earned multiple honors in 2024 from BroadwayWorld.com’s Regional Awards, including Best Play, Best Director, and Best Performance in a Play. Critics have noted its tonal balance of sharp comedy and introspective vulnerability. While Fogel performs over a dozen distinct characters, it’s the interplay between his monologue and Palminteri’s unseen presence that gives the show its hybrid quality, blending stand-up, theater, and guided narrative. Creating laughs and pathos on stage is no small feat, but Fogel blends them admirably.

A veteran of the stage, Fogel spent 12 years in the lead role of My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, and I’m in Therapy!, a one-man show performed in theaters across the U.S. However, Til Death Do Us Part... You First! represents a more personal work, crafted from original material, and reflective of the life themes that many audiences recognize: relationships, hesitation, regret, and renewal.

Palminteri’s involvement in the production began after seeing Fogel perform in a small Florida theater. Struck by the performance’s resonance and humor, Palminteri agreed to direct the production, echoing a moment from his own career, when A Bronx Tale was noticed by Robert De Niro and transformed into a film and stage musical. In that tradition, Palminteri now serves as both director and narrative anchor, lending his guidance to a lesser-known performer with a deeply personal story to tell.

“Peter Fogel has created something that’s relatable and heartfelt, with laughs that emerge from real moments,” said one regional theater programmer. “And the added layer of a director like Palminteri not only brings credibility but artistic tension; it’s both collaborative and theatrical in form.”

The show has been described by Miami Art Zine as “a hysterical cross between Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus and Defending the Caveman.” Reviewers at BroadwayWorld.com praised Fogel’s “tour-de-force performance,” while The New York Post highlighted his ability to create scenes so vividly absurd that audiences find themselves pulled into the story’s momentum.

Fogel, who also appeared in films such as A Bold Affair (streaming on Amazon Prime) and in national advertising campaigns, including the 1980s Wisk Detergent commercial (“Ring Around the Collar”), is well-known within the comedy circuit. Yet this production, staged under his own company Peter Fogel Presents LLC, represents a turning point, a shift toward self-produced, character-rich material that connects through universal human themes.

Though deeply rooted in comedy, Til Death Do Us Part... You First! navigates weightier emotional ground. Rather than providing a simplistic resolution, it invites audiences to consider what holds people back from long-term connection, and how reflection can prompt transformation at any stage of life.

Performances are currently being scheduled in performing arts centers, regional theaters, and black-box venues across Florida and North America. The production has seen consistent interest from venues seeking solo shows with minimal technical demands and maximum audience engagement. With no elaborate sets or cast, the show relies on performance, direction, and well-paced storytelling, making it ideal for single-night bookings or festival-style programming.

Organizers and artistic directors can learn more about performance availability, technical requirements, and media reviews by visiting the official website at www.tildeathdousparttheplay.com.

Tour dates for the upcoming fall and winter seasons are expected to include venues throughout Florida, New Jersey, Georgia, and the Midwestern U.S., with further announcements planned in early 2025.

The production’s continued reception reinforces the demand for solo storytelling rooted in humor, honesty, and emotional relatability. As Fogel’s character puts it during the show: “It’s never too late to take the risk of becoming who you might’ve been.”

About Peter Fogel Presents LLC

Peter Fogel Presents LLC is an entertainment production company based in Florida that develops and tours original theatrical content. It's featured production, Til Death Do Us Part... You First!, is currently touring North America with support from regional theaters and performing arts centers.

