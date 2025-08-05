Icons of Country Tribute Bands Bring the Hit Songs of Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert & Zac Brown Band to Fair Oaks Farms

Backyard Concert at Fair Oaks Farms Refreshments Truck at Fair Oaks Farms Fair Oaks Farms logo

High-energy tribute acts headline the final show in Fair Oaks Farms’ summer Backyard Concert Series

FAIR OAKS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Oaks Farms invites fans of country music to its final Backyard Concert of the summer on Friday, August 15, featuring Icons of Country – tribute bands performing as Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Zac Brown Bands. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. CT, delivering a high-energy night of chart-topping hits in one of Indiana’s most scenic outdoor venues.Set in the Farmhouse Backyard- a wide-open field just behind the Farmhouse Restaurant – this open-air experience encourages guests to bring blankets or lawn chairs, mingle under rolling Indiana country skies, and enjoy live music in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. With no assigned seating or barriers, the setting invites guests to create their own perfect concert moment.Icons of Country honors three of the biggest names in modern country music. Expect:• Chris as Luke Bryan, channeling Bryan’s upbeat and charismatic stage presence;• Erica as Miranda Lambert, delivering fierce vocals and emotional storytelling;• Rob as Zac Brown Band, bringing harmony-rich energy across country, bluegrass, and rock styles.Their setlist covers hit after hit – from Luke Bryan’s lively anthems to Miranda Lambert’s powerful ballads and the eclectic favorites of Zac Brown Band – making this concert a can’t-miss experience for longtime fans, casual listeners, and newcomers alike.Fair Oaks Farms offers more than music. As you arrive, the Food Truck & Grill and a bar open for dinner and drinks, offering delicious mac and cheese and refreshing beverages for purchase (outside food and drink are not permitted). Whether you come early for dinner on the nearby patio at The Farmhouse Restaurant or show up just before the show, the vibe is welcoming and laid-back.Tickets are $18 per person, and children ages two and under attend for free. Parking is complimentary and conveniently located near the venue. Seating is general admission, so arriving as soon as the gates open is smart if you want to stake out the best spot on the lawn. Consider staying onsite at the Fairfield by Marriott located just steps from the concert, complete with an indoor pool, hot tubs, and breakfast included in your stay – perfect for turning the evening into a mini getaway.As the final performance in Fair Oaks Farms’ 2025 Backyard Concert Series, August 15 offers a memorable way to close out the summer. With iconic covers, country-classic hits, and the energy of a live show under the stars, it’s an evening designed to delight on every level.If you’re drawn to foot-stomping anthems, moving lyrics, or just want a family-friendly and fun night out, this concert delivers. Grab a ticket, find your spot on the grass, and let the music bring the countryside to life. Tickets are on sale now at www.fofarms.com/byc About Fair Oaks FarmsFair Oaks Farms provides an experience that reconnects guests with nature, animals, and sustainable agriculture. The scenic campus offers enrichment programs, tours, elegant event venues, farm-fresh dining, and comfortable onsite accommodations. Through innovation and hospitality, Fair Oaks Farms is committed to feeding the world’s heart, mind, and body.Note: Fair Oaks Farms is located in the Central Time Zone.###

