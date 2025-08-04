Injured Hiker Assisted in Harts Location

CONTACT:

CO Benjamin Lewis

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

August 4, 2025

Harts Location, NH – At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call about an injured hiker approximately three-quarters of a mile from the Arethusa Trailhead in Harts Location. Heather Vinton, 49, of Hanson, Massachusetts, was hiking back to the trailhead when she stumbled and fell, injuring herself and making it impossible to hike out under her own power.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers as well as Bartlett Jackson Ambulance Service responded and had Vinton in the ambulance at approximately 3:05 p.m. Vinton was transported to Memorial Hospital for further evaluation of her injuries.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.