UTV Rollover with Multiple Injuries in Berlin

Conservation Officer Eric Fluette

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

August 4, 2025

Berlin, NH – On the afternoon of Friday, August 1, 2025, an operator and passenger were injured after the UTV they were riding in rolled over while on private land in Berlin.

It was determined that at approximately 3:00 p.m., Niko Foti, 28, of Lebanon, Maine, lost control while making a left turn in a gravel pit. As Foti attempted to turn while accelerating, the UTV drifted and rolled onto its side. Both Foti and his passenger in the UTV, Molly Ryder, 25, of Lisbon, Maine, sustained injuries in the rollover crash, and a 911 call was immediately placed from the scene requesting medical assistance.

A response from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Fire Department Ambulance, Berlin Police Department, and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers began. Ultimately those responding were able to navigate directly to the scene. The two injured parties were transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Concluding an on-scene investigation of this crash, Conservation Officers believe the primary factor of the crash to have been associated with Foti’s acceleration while turning. Foti was ultimately issued a summons for operating an OHRV to endanger.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV enthusiasts to always operate in a controlled manner so as to be able to avoid a collision.