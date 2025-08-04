State Arts Council opens arts grant applications with Oct. 1 deadline

Providence, RI—The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now open for selected arts and culture grant programs – General Operating Support for Artists, Artist Open Studio Tours and the State Cultural Facilities Grant Program.

The deadline to submit a grant application for two of three programs -- General Operating Support for Artists and State Cultural Facilities Grant Program -- is Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Artists Open Studio Tours Program has rolling deadline.

Grants are being offered in the following categories:

• The State Cultural Facilities Grant (SCFG) Program promotes careful planning for capital improvement, preservation, renovation, and new construction projects for public and nonprofit artistic, performance centers, museums and cultural art centers located around the state. Through its matching requirements, the program stimulates broader support and participation in cultural facility projects statewide.

• General Operating Support for Artists (GOSA) provides grants for three consecutive years for three artists to work toward large, specific, self-identified goals in their art practice.

• Artist Open Studio Tour (AOST) grants support marketing and administration for an artist-initiated open studio tour. The studio tour must consist of multiple artists within one studio building or several nearby buildings and be open to the public. Rolling Deadlines.

To help with the application process for General Operating Support for Artists, the staff will host information sessions, and drop-in and application support. See the full schedule of events.

Questions? Email: risca.contact@arts.ri.gov.