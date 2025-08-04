Zinc Acetate Market Trends, Strategy, Application, Analysis, Global Share and Forecast-2030

Zinc Acetate Industry Analysis

The global zinc acetate market is projected to reach $229.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global zinc acetate industry generated $138.3 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $229.0 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Zinc Acetate Market by Form (Dihydrate and Anhydrous) and Application (Dietary & Medicine, Analytical Reagent, Wood Preservative, Chemical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".Download Sample Report in PDF @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15843 Prime determinants of growth:Use of zinc acetate for medicines & astringents, expansion of animal feed market, and surge in demand for wood preservation chemicals drive the growth of the global zinc acetate market. However, availability of other zinc based alternatives hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in use of zinc acetate in other applications presents new opportunities in the coming years.Leading Market PlayersCeltic ChemicalsFengchen Group Co. Ltd.GFS Chemicals Inc.Jost Chemical Co.Kerry Group Plc.Merck KGaAThermo Fisher ScientificTIB Chemicals AGFUJIFILM CorporationSpectrum ChemicalHave Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15843 The dihydrate segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on form, the dihydrate segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global zinc acetate market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its wide range of applications such as dietary products, medicines, and chemicals.The dietary & medicine segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the dietary & medicine segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global zinc acetate market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The segment includes the use of zinc acetate as a feed and food additive for making supplements, animal feed, capsules, tablets, astringents, and lozenges.Buy This Complete Business Report, Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zinc-acetate-market/purchase-options Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global zinc acetate market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the countries such as India and China have presence of large big base for supplements and animal feed.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zinc-acetate-market-A15474 For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zinc-acetate-market-to-garner-229-0-million-globally-by-2030-at-5-2-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301488405.html More Related Reports:Amyl Acetate Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/amyl-acetate-market-A06752 Glycerol diacetate Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/glycerol-diacetate-market-A13661

