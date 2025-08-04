PHILIPPINES, August 4 - Press Release

August 4, 2025 Bam Aquino named Committee on Science and Technology chairperson Senator Bam Aquino on Monday was named chairperson of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology. This marks Aquino's second time leading the committee, having previously served as chairperson from 2016 to 2019 during his first term in the Senate. Among the key legislation passed under his watch include Republic Act No. 10929 or the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act (Co-Author and Principal Sponsor), Republic Act No. 11035 or the Balik Scientist Act (Principal Author and Principal Sponsor), Republic Act No. 11312 or the Magna Carta for Scientists (Principal Sponsor and Co-Author), Republic Act No. 11337 or the Innovative Startup Act (Principal Author and Principal Sponsor), and Republic Act No. 11363 or the Philippine Space Act (Principal Author and Principal Sponsor). Aquino was earlier elected chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, where he committed to push his 7-point agenda to address the country's education crisis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.