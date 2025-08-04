Dr Emma Vaux appointed as new global vice president at the Royal College of Physicians

Dr Emma Vaux has been appointed as the new global vice president at the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), taking over from Dr Omar Mustafa, who served in the role from October 2023 to July 2025.

Dr Emma Vaux OBE is a consultant nephrologist and general physician at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, where she has worked since 2003. She currently serves as clinical director for integrated medicine A and associate medical director for patient safety. In addition, she is the clinical lead for the NHS England (NHSE) South-East Renal Clinical Network’s chronic kidney disease (CKD) workstream and a member of the NHSE Renal Services Clinical Reference Group.

Emma has held several senior roles within the RCP, including senior censor and vice president for education and training from 2017–2020, and chief examiner from 2018–2022. She has been a member of the RCP education faculty since 2009 and continues to serve as an MRCP(UK) PACES examiner.