O'Connor discusses how the final Rogers Park protest deadline is August 5, 2025.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rogers Park is outside of Cook County’s triennial reassessment in 2025, but it was still considered to be under the Cook County Assessor’s Office (CCAO) in 2024. During that reassessment, Rogers Park saw residential home values rise by 24%, while commercial properties experienced a large growth of 38%. These rises in taxable value translated into record tax bills, causing financial strain throughout one of the most diverse townships in all of Cook County.Being outside of reassessment does not mean that Rogers Park did not experience increases in 2025, though they were minor. This does raise an opportunity for the people of Rogers Park to protest the current taxable value, as there is a chance of not only neutralizing the gains of 2025 but also reducing some of the record increases from 2024. The deadline to appeal the values is August 5, 2025.Small Home Value Increases Leave Room to ReduceRogers Park suffered an increase of 24% to total home value in 2024. In 2025, outside of reassessment, the township only saw an increase of 0.2%. This is much more manageable and is somewhat in line with inflation. This brought the total value from $6.04 billion to $6.05 billion. While this change is minimal compared to the 2024 reassessment, it is still worth protesting to ensure that it is accurate. The real benefit is that a protest could also help undo some of the 2024 damage, if it can show that the home is overvalued.Homes worth between $250,000 and $500,000 were the backbone of Rogers Park and were responsible for the largest slice of value in the township. These homes saw a small bump of 0.1% in 2025, bringing their total to $2.26 billion. Homes worth between $500,000 and $750,000 were in second place with a value of $1.62 billion, after seeing an increase of 0.2%. Fourth place was reserved for homes worth under $250,000. These residences were fortunate to have a small decrease of 0.1%.Large homes saw large increases. Homes worth between $750,000 and $1 million experienced a value increase of 1%, while those worth between $1 million and $1.5 million jumped 2.3%, which put them in third place for total value, surpassing homes worth less than $250,000 for the first time. Homes worth over $1.5 million saw an increase of 1.4%, though they only made up a small part of the total.The Power of the Triennial ReassessmentTo illustrate the outsized influence that the Cook County reassessment has, O'Connor will compare Rogers Park to parts of the county going through active reassessment, which are all in the north. Evanston is seeing home values up by 23%, while Northfield is going through an astounding 30% increase to total home value. Maine saw homes jump by 25%, while Elk Grove weathered an increase of 26%. This should demonstrate why Cook County residents should always be prepared for reassessment years.Rogers Park Commercial Values Rise 3.8%While homes were relatively stable, commercial properties experienced much higher increases. There is a movement inside CCAO to move tax burdens away from homes and onto businesses, and recent statistics across Cook County seem to be bearing this out. The total commercial value in Rogers Park grew by 3.8%, going from $2.28 billion in 2024 to $2.37 billion in 2025. While many townships undergoing reassessment are currently seeing numbers over 30%, it is important to remember that Rogers Park saw a burst of 37% in commercial value increases in 2024.Like most townships across the whole of Illinois, the largest subset of commercial value was found in business properties worth over $1.5 million. These commercial properties were assessed at $1.75 billion in total value after a rise of 4.2%. These same commercial properties had seen a giant spike of 38% in 2024. This makes protesting the current values even more important, as it can erase 2025 increases and possibly cut into those from 2024 as well.Commercial properties worth between $1 million and $1.5 million did little better, seeing a jump of 3.6%. Those worth between $750,000 and $1 million were hit by an increase of 2.9%. The increases began to fall off as the commercial properties decreased in size, until businesses worth less than $250,000 saw no gains at all.The Perfect Time to AppealWhile it might not seem like an opportune time with increases in Rogers Park being rather low, now could be the perfect time to file a property tax protest. Whether it is a home or business, Rogers Park was affected with a reassessment in 2024. A protest now could counter the whole of the 2025 increases and maybe even rollback some of the damage done in 2024.After failing to get legislation passed, the head of the CCAO recommended that all people across Cook County protest their taxes. In addition, a series of computer errors has delayed bills and put many assessments into doubt. The BOR is also encouraging everyone in Cook County to appeal their taxes, even outside assessment, as numbers are not considered reliable.Rogers Park Deadline set for August 5, 2025While the chance for informal appeals before the CCAO passed months ago, there is still time to file a protest with the BOR. This window closes on August 5, so it is imperative for property owners to not delay. The BOR has been consistently giving property owners a fair chance, making these appeals especially effective. With tax rates and the equalization factor always going up, property values should be protested every year. If the CCAO is constantly increasing rates, then property owners should constantly be trying to lower them.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Illinois, Texas, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

