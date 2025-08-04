Vision Air Conditioning Expands Industrial Desiccant Dehumidifier Solutions Across Canada

Vision Trade Canada logo Desiccant Dehumidifier Industrial Desiccant Dehumidifier

Vision Air Conditioning opens an Ontario distribution facility to accelerate delivery of industrial desiccant dehumidifiers across Canada.

Canadian industries now require not just moisture control, but precise and energy-efficient humidity management. Our Ontario hub accelerates delivery and deepens local support.” — Ashraf Ismail, Director of Operations

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Air Conditioning Trading Corp., the leading North American supplier of industrial desiccant dehumidifiers, has inaugurated a new distribution center in Ontario to support Canada’s expanding demand in industries such as food processing, cold storage, and pharmaceuticals.

Moisture-control technology that prevents mold growth, maintains product integrity, and cuts operating costs is more critical than ever with Canada’s dehumidifier market expected to grow from US $61 million in 2024 to over US $100 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of nearly 7% and driven mainly by demand for desiccant systems.

Designed for the Canadian market

The new warehouse stocks compact DL series, medium MDC range, and ultra‑low dew‑point LDP systems, enabling fast delivery and customization for Canadian customers.

Ideal for preserving cold-storage warehouses, ice rinks, battery dry rooms, food-packaging areas, and cleanrooms.

Designed to operate efficiently in Canadian environments, where traditional cooling-based systems fail at low temperatures.

Driving value with proven growth trends

Global desiccant dehumidifier market is on pace to reach US$811 million by 2029 with consistent growth in North America.

Over 60% of Canadian cold-storage expansion in 2024 required desiccant systems to meet new condensation-control and food-safety guidelines.

Skilled delivery meets Canadian innovation.

“Our solutions help in meeting regulatory requirements and reducing waste on-premise.”

Vision Air Conditioning Trading Corp. is the exclusive North American distributor for Desiccant Technologies Group, offering industrial-grade humidity-control equipment engineered for reliability, efficiency, and extreme‑duty environments. With decades of experience and 24×7 technical support, Vision AC serves Canadian and U.S. clients in the food, lithium-ion battery, pharmaceutical, and power generation sectors.

The Ontario warehouse is now open for tours, feasibility studies, and climate audits tailored to factories and warehouses across Canada.

