Founder of 4AM Group, ​Arif Mohammad Announces the Launch of Luxury Watch Brand with Flagship Stores in 4 Countries

With Global Swiss Collaboration, the 4AM Group will be opening flagship stores in London, Dubai, Riyadh, and Mumbai.

UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arif Mohammad, founder of multinational conglomerate 4AM Group, has officially announced the launch of his next landmark venture, an $83 million luxury watch brand in collaboration with one of the world’s most iconic Swiss watchmakers. With the goal to elevate the global timepiece market, this new premium brand will offer Swiss precision and bold design and will be available through a global e-commerce platform as well as exclusive flagship boutiques in London, Dubai, Riyadh, and Mumbai.The project’s first phase includes full brand development, online distribution, and store rollouts across these four cities, with expansion already planned for New York, Paris, Geneva, Doha, and Tokyo in the following 12–18 months.“This watch is not just about luxury. It’s about legacy, precision, and the bold story behind every second,” says Arif Mohammad. “With a world-class Swiss partner and a global design vision, we are entering the market not just to compete, but to lead.”The debut collection will include limited-edition models crafted with high-grade materials and timeless aesthetics, priced to attract discerning collectors and emerging luxury buyers alike.4AM Group: A Global Enterprise Fueling Innovation, Strategy, and ExcellenceFounded by visionary entrepreneur Arif Mohammad, 4AM Group is a dynamic, multi-dimensional enterprise with operations spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, and over 65 countries worldwide. With a foundation rooted in integrity, innovation, and client-centricity, 4AM Group is recognized as a trusted partner across industries, from oil & gas procurement and enterprise software to luxury real estate, hosting solutions, and strategic business consulting.A Vision That Crosses BordersEach of 4AM Group’s strategic hubs serves a specific operational purpose: procurement, leasing, digital platforms, and consultancy, ensuring seamless execution, robust global supply chains, and on-ground client support. This global footprint reflects Arif Mohammad’s deep understanding of international markets and his ability to scale ventures while maintaining localized precision.Diversified Expertise, Unified ExcellenceUnder Arif’s leadership, the company first made its mark in oil and gas procurement, earning trust through high-impact projects with giants like Saudi Aramco, SABIC, Chevrolet, Toyota, Mayo Clinic, and Johns Hopkins. Landmark projects like the Haradh Gas Plant and Al Khuraif Gas Plant demonstrate the group's capability to deliver on scale, complexity, and precision.From there, Arif strategically expanded 4AM’s portfolio into enterprise software, international logistics, and domain & hosting solutions, including full-stack web development, cloud hosting, and business setup services across the UAE, UK, and US.A Leader in Luxury Real Estate & Global Lifestyle VenturesIn the luxury real estate sector, Arif has built and manages an exclusive leasing portfolio featuring celebrity and corporate-leased properties across major global cities. These ventures are known not only for their prestige but also for their strong ethics, operational discipline, and people-first philosophy, values that have become the hallmark of the 4AM brand.Now, with the launch of a luxury watch brand, Arif is poised to enter the world of haute horology, blending timeless craftsmanship with modern business sensibilities and a global lifestyle vision.Excellence in Every Division4AM Group’s operational diversity spans:- Oil & Gas Products & Services- Hose Manufacturing (since 1976)- Belt Manufacturing (Houston, Texas)- Software Development & Hosting Solutions- Real Estate Investments- Business Setup in UAE, UK, US- Residency & Citizenship SolutionsWith a network of 3,000+ manufacturers, 97.4% on-time delivery, and 100% bidding success, 4AM continues to deliver high-quality, high-impact projects backed by unmatched industry expertise.Corporate Social Responsibility & VisionFrom environmental sustainability to anti-slavery compliance and data security, 4AM Group holds itself to the highest standards of ethical governance. The company’s CSR policies, Code of Business Conduct, and public engagement reflect a long-term commitment to responsible growth.Its vision is to become a globally recognized group of companies known for quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous growth.For more information, please visit https://www.4am-group.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.