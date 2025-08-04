Lubricant Additives Market Outlook 2025 to 2034 Growth Insights

Lubricant Additives Market

Lubricant Additives Market market size was USD $22.4 Billion in 2025, with projections indicating strong growth to USD $35.4 Billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast timeline (2025-2034).

The report endeavors to offer a 360-degree analysis of the global Lubricant Additives Market on the back of an insightful study of the prevailing demand and supply trends, important fiscal statistics of major players sustaining in the market, and the influence of latest economic advancements on the market. Developments in each geographical region is charted using authentic historical data with a view to help gauge the future trajectory of the market across the globe. SWOT analysis is conducted to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that these companies forecast to witness during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

• North America: [e.g., U.S., Canada, Mexico]

• Europe: [e.g., Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy]

• Asia-Pacific: [e.g., China, India, Japan, South Korea, SEA]

• South America: [e.g., Brazil, Argentina]

• Middle East & Africa: [e.g., Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa]

Top Key players of Lubricant Additives Market Covered In The Report:

The Lubrizol Corporation

Infineum International Limited

Afton Chemical Corporation

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

LANXESS AG

Croda International PLC

Dover Chemical Corporation

SI Group, Inc.

TotalEnergies

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Perstorp

BRB International (Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad)

VANDERBILT CHEMICALS, LLC.



Key Market Segmentation of Lubricant Additives:

On the basis of types

Dispersants

Detergents

Anti-wear Agents (AW) & Extreme Pressure (EP) Additives

Antioxidants

Viscosity Index (VI) Improvers

Friction Modifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors / Rust Inhibitors

Pour Point Depressants (PPD)

Emulsifiers

Other Additives

On the basis of applications

Automotive Lubricants

Passenger Car Motor Oil (PCMO)

Heavy Duty Engine Oil (HDEO)

Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF)

Gear Oil

Grease

Other Automotive Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

Industrial Engine Oil

Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid (MWF)

Industrial Gear Oil

Compressor Oil

Turbine Oil

Other Industrial Lubricants

Questions Answered in the Report:

• Who are the top Leading Players and their market shares?

• What are the major drivers, restraints, and challenges?

• How is the industry evolving post-COVID-19?

• Which application and product segments are expected to boom?

