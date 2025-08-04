Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,998 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan

PHILIPPINES, August 4 - Press Release
August 4, 2025

STATEMENT OF SENATOR FRANCIS "KIKO" PANGILINAN

Considering that a Motion for Reconsideration has been filed, we respectfully urge the Supreme Court to seriously consider the earlier proposal of Retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban:

1. To issue a status quo ante order, and

2. To call for oral arguments.

By doing so, all parties--the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Supreme Court, and the wider legal community--can take pause, step back, and prevent the nation from sliding into a spiraling abyss of a constitutional war of attrition, both in words and in deeds. Such a conflict will only further erode the people's trust in our democratic institutions and inflict lasting harm upon them.

We respectfully appeal to the Supreme Court, as the final arbiter of all constitutional disputes, to navigate through the Motion for Reconsideration towards the path enunciated in its own ruling in the case Civil Liberties Union v. Executive Secretary of harmonising and giving legal validity and binding effect to the Constitutional prerogatives, powers and duties of the Supreme Court, the HoR and the Senate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more