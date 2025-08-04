RegulatingAI to Host AI Policy Summit at Ai4 2025 in Las Vegas

RegulatingAI in Partnership with Ai4 Policy Summit, at Ai4, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RegulatingAI , a nonprofit initiative of Knowledge Networks , has announced a landmark partnership with Ai4 2025 to launch the AI Policy Summit, August 11–12, 2025 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.As artificial intelligence outpaces regulatory frameworks worldwide, this first-of-its-kind summit will bring together top voices from tech, government, and academia to confront the hard questions: Who’s responsible when AI fails? Can regulation keep up with innovation? How do we protect jobs while building new industries?Some of the notable speakers are Nicholas Dirks, President and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences; Beth Linker, Chief Product Officer at Finite State; and Congressman Daniel M. Donovan, Jr., currently serving on the Management Committee of Americraft Marine Group. These leaders represent a cross-section of perspectives — from science and cybersecurity to public service — and will drive the critical conversation around AI’s future impact on society.“We are proud to partner with Ai4 in building a policy platform where innovation meets accountability,” said Sanjay Puri. “This summit is more than a conference—it’s a crucial dialogue about the future we’re all about to live in.”The RegulatingAI Policy Summit at Ai4 2025 offers a rare opportunity for leaders in government, industry, and civil society to align on actionable strategies that ensure AI is developed and deployed with trust, fairness, and transparency at its core.For more information on the summit, including the full agenda and speaker schedule, visit: https://ai4.io/vegas/ai-policy-summit About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI, an initiative of Knowledge Networks, is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting ethical AI governance. We empower regulators, industry leaders, and advocacy groups with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape the future of AI technologies, ensuring they are developed with trust and transparency.

