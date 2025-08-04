Edible Animal Fat Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Edible Animal Fat Market?

The market for edible animal fat has seen constant expansion in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $29.58 billion in 2024 to $30.9 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth during the historical period is linked to factors such as demand within the food industry, an increase in meat production, consumer preferences and the price and availability of alternative products, as well as export markets.

Expectations suggest significant expansion in the edible animal fat market in the upcoming years. The market is predicted to bloom to ""$37.96 billion in 2029"", with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This prospective growth during the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as health-aware consumers, alternate sources of fat, sustainable procurement, unadulterated and natural components, customization and specialty fats. Major trends that'll emerge during this forecasted period encompass premium and gourmet products, substitute sources of fat, artisanal and conventional methods, culinary and flavor advancements, as well as considerations for animal well-being and ethics.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Edible Animal Fat Global Market Growth?

The antioxidant-rich edible animal fats market is anticipated to grow due to its rising implementation in the food processing industry. The delightful taste and exceptional cooking and baking characteristics of edible animals contribute to their increasing use in food production and the food sector. For example, a forecast from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a governmental organization based in France, suggested that global meat protein intake is projected to witness a 14% surge by 2030 relative to the average values recorded from 2018 to 2020. In this regard, the growth and popularity of edible animal fats in the food industry will contribute positively to the demand for edible animal facts and therefore boost the market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Edible Animal Fat Market?

Major players in the Edible Animal Fat Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ten Kate Holdings B.V.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Darling Ingredients Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Bunge Limited

• Baker Commodities Inc.

• PIERMEN B.V

• SARIA A/S GmbH & Co KG

• Sanimax USA LLC

• BRF S.A.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Edible Animal Fat Market?

Leading businesses in the edible animal fat market are prioritizing the creation of advanced solutions, including new animal fat technologies, to improve product superiority and satisfy rising customer expectations. Innovative animal fat technologies involve the application of unique methods and procedures to extract, purify, and leverage animal fats in diverse applications. For example, in March 2023, American food corporation Cargill Inc. teamed up with CUBIQ FOODS to introduce GoDrop, an ingenious fat solution designed to amplify the sensory experiences of plant-based foods. This blend of vegetable oils and water seeks to mimic animal fat's flavor and consistency while providing fewer calories and saturated fats, rendering it an excellent choice for a wide range of uses, such as plant-based meats, alternative dairy products, sauces, and baked items. By enhancing the nutritional composition and overall appeal of plant-based items, this alliance caters to the consumer's desire for healthier and more fulfilling food varieties in the ever-expanding plant-based market.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Edible Animal Fat Market Report?

The edible animal fat market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Liquid, Solid, Semi-Solid

2) By Source: Pig, Cattle, Other Sources

3) By Application: Culinary, Bakery And Confectionery, Savory Snacks, R.T.E Foods/Convenience Foods, Bio-Diesel, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Recycled Content Packaging: Recycled Paper and Cardboard Packaging, Recycled Plastic Packaging, Recycled Glass Packaging

2) By Reusable Packaging: Reusable Containers, Reusable Bags, Reusable Wraps (e.g., beeswax wraps)

3) By Degradable Packaging: Biodegradable Plastics, Compostable Packaging, Oxo-degradable Packaging

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Edible Animal Fat Industry?

In the 2024 Edible Animal Fat Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region. The report covers growth predictions for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

