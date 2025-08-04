Dry Milling Market Anticipated to Grow at 9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dry Milling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Dry Milling Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, the dry milling market has seen robust growth. The market size will expand from $111.9 billion in 2024 to $118.95 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The historical growth in this market can be linked to factors such as evolving consumer preferences, regulatory modifications, localized and terroir-centric focus, effective marketing and branding strategies, and the burgeoning cocktail culture.

Rapid expansion is forecasted in the forthcoming years for the dry milling market, with predictions estimating its worth to surge to ""$167.95 billion by 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The anticipated growth in this period can be connected to the ongoing expansion of the premium segment, focus on health and wellness, the rise of digital marketing and e-commerce, the aging population, and whiskey aging and maturation processes. Significant trends during the predicted period encompass low- to no-alcohol options, region-specific and terroir-focused products, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, advanced aging methods, and a more prominent role for digital marketing and e-commerce.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Dry Milling Market?

The increased global consumption of snacks prepared from corn flour is anticipated to boost the evolution of the dry milling market. Corn flour, a staple food, is created from grinding dried entire corn kernels. This flour, made from whole dried corn, is in numerous food dishes. For example, a report from the U.S Department of Agriculture (U.S.D.A) in September 2024 highlighted that, in 2022, products like flour and meal, hominy and grits, and food starch made from corn were available at the rate of 35.5 pounds per person in the US. Additionally, the availability of wheat flour was at 132.9 pounds per person within the same year. Hence, the escalating consumption of snacks processed with corn flour leads to the growth of the dry milling market throughout the forecasted period.

Who Are The Key Players In The Dry Milling Industry?

Major players in the Dry Milling Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Bunge Limited

• C.H Guenther And Son Incorporated

• Cargill Inc.

• Didion Milling

• Flint Hills Resources LP

• LifeLine Foods Pvt. Ltd.

• Green Plains Inc.

• Semo Milling

• Pacific Ethanol Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Dry Milling Market In The Globe?

The key players in the dry milling market are investing in the creation of new technologies like multipurpose milling solutions, with a goal to improve efficiency and flexibility in the processing of assorted grains. These multipurpose milling solutions allude to the modern milling technologies and systems that can cater to a vast spectrum of processing requirements and materials within the dry milling market. For example, Planmeca, a company based in Finland specialising in dental equipment and healthcare technology, in March 2023, launched the Planmeca PlanMill 35. This state-of-the-art chairside milling unit features both dry and wet processing capabilities for dental restorations. This versatile device facilitates dental clinics to effectively create crowns, inlays, onlays and veneers on-premise, often on the same day. Its key attributes such as swift processing, easy-to-use operation and flawless integration with the Planmeca FIT CAD/CAM system make it indispensable in improving workflow efficiency and patient experience by allowing same-day restorations.

What Segments Are Covered In The Dry Milling Market Report?

The dry milling market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Yellow Corn, White Corn

2) By Product: Ethanol, Dried Distillers Grain With Soluble (DDGS), Corn Grits, Corn Meal, Corn Flour, Other End Products

3) By Application: Fuel, Feed, Food

Subsegments:

1) By Yellow Corn: Whole Yellow Corn, Yellow Corn Germ, Yellow Corn Flour, Yellow Corn Grits

2) By White Corn: Whole White Corn, White Corn Germ, White Corn Flour, White Corn Grits

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Dry Milling Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the top spot in the Dry Milling Global Market Report 2025, and it's also predicted to be the region with the quickest growth rate during the forecasted period. The report encompasses a variety of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

