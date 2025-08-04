Customized Premixes Market Size Worth $2.97 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Customized Premixes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Customized Premixes Market Worth?

The market size for customized premixes has experienced significant growth in the recent past. Anticipated to rise from $2.01 billion in 2024 to $2.14 billion in 2025, it represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors such as heightened health consciousness, alterations in eating habits, increased disposable income, an aging demographic, and an increase in nutritional deficiencies have all contributed to its growth trajectory in the historic period.

In the forthcoming years, the customized premixes market size of customized premixes is anticipated to experience significant growth, expanding to ""$2.98 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The expected growth over the forecast period can be associated with factors such as increasing demand for personalized nutrition, the burgeoning market for functional foods and beverages, the growth of the global population, the burgeoning e-commerce sector, and helpful government backings. Chief trends projecting within the forecast period include the demand for clean labels and natural ingredients, plant-based, and vegan solutions, nutrients that improve immunity, and products that are easy-to-go and convenient.

What Are The Factors Driving The Customized Premixes Market?

The growth of the customized premixes market is predicted to be driven by the rising demand for food enriched with vitamins and minerals. Such foods typically include eggs, vegetables, milk, meat, amongst others, all rich in minerals and vitamins. Customized premixes utilize a combination of vitamins and minerals tailored to meet the nutritional needs of their products and to address nutrient deficiencies. For example, as per a February 2022 report by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, a department of the Canadian Government, the retail sales value of fortified or functional foods and beverages in the United States is set to rise by 3.5% to $79.1 billion in 2025, compared to 2021. Consequently, the escalating demand for foods rich in vitamins and minerals is bolstering the customized premixes industry’s growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Customized Premixes Market?

Major players in the Customized Premixes Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Archer Daniel Midland Company

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Vitablend Netherland B.V.

• Stern Vitamin GmbH & Co. Kg

• Wright Enrichment Inc.

• Glanbia plc

• Corbion N.V.

• Prinova Group LLC

• Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

• Provimi Animal Nutrition India Pvt. Ltd

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Customized Premixes Sector?

Prominent businesses in the tailored premix market, such as Fermenta Biotech, are prioritizing the introduction of novel product innovation facilities, including a dedicated premix plant in Kullu known for creating bespoke premixes. The applications of these premixes span from food fortification and dietary supplements to Ready To Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and Ready To Use Supplementary Food (RUSF). Providing an example, Fermenta Biotech Limited, originating from India, is an expert in creating customized premixes for a plethora of applications and has inaugurated a fresh customized premix production facility in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. The unit is equipped to generate bespoke premixes for sectors such as food fortification staples, dietary enhancements, and therapeutic edibles.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Customized Premixes Market Share?

The customized premixes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Nutrient: Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Nucleotides, Nutraceuticals, Other Nutrients

2) By Form: Powder, Liquid

3) By Application: Beverages, Dairy, Cereals, Bakery and Confectionery, Nutrition Products, Dietary Supplements

Subsegments:

1) By Vitamins: Water-soluble Vitamins, Fat-soluble Vitamins

2) By Minerals: Macrominerals, Trace Minerals

3) By Amino Acids: Essential Amino Acids, Non-essential Amino Acids

4) By Nucleotides: Purine Nucleotides, Pyrimidine Nucleotides

5) By Nutraceuticals: Herbal Extracts, Functional Foods, Probiotics and Prebiotics

6) By Other Nutrients: Fatty Acids, Fiber, Antioxidants

What Are The Regional Trends In The Customized Premixes Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the global customized premixes market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report on the customized premixes market provides a detailed market analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

