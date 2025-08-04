Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Soars with 36% CAGR, Backed by Sustainable Energy Transition

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Hit $38.21 Billion by 2030, Driven by EV Boom & E-Waste Recovery

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is on a high-growth trajectory, poised to jump from a valuation of $1.33 billion in 2020 to an impressive $38.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a staggering CAGR of 36.0% from 2021 to 2030. This robust expansion reflects growing environmental awareness, the surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs), and rapid technological advancements in battery chemistry and recycling processes.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11683 ♻️ Why Recycling Lithium-Ion Battery Matters Lithium-ion batteries , known for their rechargeable properties and high energy density, are used widely in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and industrial applications. But at the end of their lifecycle, many of these batteries end up in landfills, leading to environmental hazards due to toxic and flammable materials.Previously viewed as a compliance requirement, battery recycling has evolved into a profitable industry, allowing recovery of valuable metals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. With the rise of sustainable technology, lithium-ion battery recycling is gaining global traction.🔬 Market Drivers Powering GrowthOne of the key drivers of the lithium-ion battery recycling market is the increased use of electric vehicles. As countries push for a greener future, the shift from internal combustion engines to EVs has led to increased battery production—and with it, the need to manage battery waste sustainably.Additionally, the growth in demand for portable electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, and digital cameras, is further accelerating the need for efficient lithium-ion battery recycling solutions. The high cost of raw materials and stringent environmental regulations also encourage manufacturers to adopt recycling solutions.🔋 Segment Analysis: Chemistry, Source & Process🧪 By Battery ChemistryIn 2020, the lithium-manganese oxide segment accounted for the highest market share—32.2%. Its popularity is linked to applications in gas & water meters, security systems, fire alarms, and more. Key benefits such as high temperature resistance and long-term reliability make it a preferred chemistry for recycling.💻 By SourceThe electronics segment dominated the source category, contributing nearly 67.5% of total revenue in 2020. The proliferation of consumer gadgets, increasing digital dependency, and short battery lifecycles have made electronics a top contributor to lithium-ion battery waste.Buy This Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/437f4b27fd2833739a5b6fede23622bd 🔁 By Recycling ProcessAmong various processes, the hydrometallurgical recycling method emerged as the leader in 2020, holding 64.8% market share. This technique is gaining popularity due to its low energy consumption, better waste control, and its ability to recover aluminum and lithium with high efficiency. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% over the forecast period.🏭 By End UseThe non-automotive fired segment led the market in 2020. The segment is driven by demand for second-life applications of batteries in low-power consumer devices like laptops and smartphones, which don’t demand long battery lifespans as EVs do.🚗 Electric Vehicles: Fastest-Growing SegmentEVs represent the fastest-growing source segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.1%. As global EV adoption surges—driven by zero-emission mandates and rising fuel costs—the pressure to safely recycle used EV batteries is also intensifying. These batteries contain critical raw materials and offer high recovery value, making EV battery recycling economically attractive.🌍 Regional Outlook: Europe Takes the LeadIn 2020, Europe dominated the global lithium-ion battery recycling market, contributing over 35.7% of the total revenue. The region’s leadership is attributed to a well-developed EV market, environmental regulations, and government-backed recycling initiatives. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are at the forefront of enforcing battery collection and recycling mandates.Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 40.8% during the forecast period. The region’s rapid industrialization, booming EV manufacturing (especially in China and India), and supportive government policies are key factors driving market growth.🏢 Key Market PlayersSeveral companies are actively shaping the future of the lithium-ion battery recycling market. Major players include:Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.American Battery Technology CompanyAccurec Recycling GmbHLi-Cycle Corp.Fortum CorporationRetriev Technologies, Inc.UmicoreLithion Recycling, Inc.Duesenfeld GmbHAkkuser OyEmerging companies such as Neometals Ltd., Redux GmbH, and Green Li-ion Pvt. Ltd. are also contributing to innovation and capacity building in the sector.🦠 COVID-19 Impact RecapThe pandemic in 2020 temporarily slowed market momentum, disrupting global supply chains and reducing consumer spending. However, the long-term outlook remains strong, as governments prioritize green recovery plans and the shift toward electrification continues to accelerate post-pandemic.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11683 🧾 ConclusionThe lithium-ion battery recycling market is not just a sustainability initiative—it's becoming a critical industry supporting the green energy transition. With rapid growth in EVs, electronics, and industrial battery applications, efficient and scalable recycling systems are necessary to manage waste, recover valuable materials, and reduce environmental impact.As environmental policies tighten and the demand for battery materials skyrockets, recycling will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of clean energy. 🌱🔋Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling MarketBattery Recycling MarketEV Battery Reuse MarketLead–Acid Battery MarketRedox Flow Battery MarketVanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRB) MarketU.S. Forklift Battery MarketCylindrical Li-ion Battery MarketU.S. Solar Battery MarketSecondary Battery MarketSolid State Battery MarketSolid-State Lithium Battery MarketForklift Battery MarketSodium Ion Battery MarketLithium Sulfur Battery MarketLithium-ion Battery MarketBattery Swapping MarketBattery Technology MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 