Craft Spirits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company's Craft Spirits Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Craft Spirits Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the size of the craft spirits market. The growth from $37.71 billion in 2024 to $48.56 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The exponential growth during the historic period is associated with factors such as branding and marketing, the cocktail culture, tourism and tasting rooms, trade exhibitions and festivals, as well as the expansion of distribution.

The size of the craft spirits market is anticipated to witness remarkable expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach "" $124.23 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. This growth during the prediction period could be due to factors such as digital marketing and e-commerce, collaborations and partnerships, the aging population, regulation and taxation, and niche categories. Key trends projected during this period include options with low or no alcohol, offerings driven by region and terroir, innovative aging processes, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, and the use of unconventional ingredients.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Craft Spirits Market?

The proliferation of craft distilleries is predicted to fuel the advancement of the craft spirits market. Craft distilleries create craft spirits through a distillation process that utilizes local ingredients. Hence, the burgeoning distilleries augment the demand for the craft spirits market. For instance, in January 2024, The Spirit Business, a magazine company based in the US, reported that the sales of craft spirits in the US escalated by 6.9% in 2022. This growth rate was comparatively slower than the previous year's as it reflected normalization of volume and value growth in the post-pandemic phase. Thus, the expanding number of craft distilleries is certainly a key catalyst for the growth of the craft spirits market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Craft Spirits Market?

Major players in the Craft Spirits Global Market Report 2025 include:

• House Spirits Distillery LLC

• Rémy Cointreau Group

• Rogue Ales & Spirits

• William Grant & Sons Ltd.

• Constellation Brands Inc.

• Pernod Ricard SA

• Diageo plc

• Anchor Brewers & Distillers

• Heaven Hill Brands

• Suntory Holdings Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Craft Spirits Market?

An emerging trend in the craft spirits market is the surge in investments. Companies already established in the craft spirits market are focusing on investment as a strategy to bolster their market presence. For instance, Diageo India, which operates in the craft spirits market is one such beverage alcohol firm based in India. In March 2022, they invested $200 million, or ₹200 crore, in a venture involving craft spirits. Similarly, in March 2022, United Spirits, another beverage company based in India that operates in the craft spirits market, put $31.50 million, or Rs 31.50 crore, into Nao Spirits and Beverages, a craft gin producer. This investment has facilitated United Spirits' entry into the Indian native premium craft gin market, which bolsters their high-quality gin offerings, such as Gordon's and Tanqueray, on a global scale.

How Is The Craft Spirits Market Segmented?

The craft spirits market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Brandy, Rum, Other Types

2) By Distillery Capacity: Large Scale Producers, Medium Scale Producer, Small-Scale Producers

3) By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channel, On-Trade Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Whiskey: American Whiskey, Irish Whiskey, Scotch Whisky, Canadian Whisky, Japanese Whisky

2) By Gin: London Dry Gin, Old Tom Gin, Plymouth Gin, Flavored Gin

3) By Vodka: Traditional Vodka, Flavored Vodka, Organic Vodka

4) By Brandy: Cognac, Armagnac, Fruit Brandy

5) By Rum: White Rum, Dark Rum, Spiced Rum, Flavored Rum

6) By Other Types: Tequila, Mezcal, Liqueurs, Absinthe

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Craft Spirits Market?

In 2024, the craft spirits market was dominated by North America, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The Craft Spirits Global Market Report 2025 encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

