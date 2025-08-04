Aircraft Paint Market to Exceed US $5.38 Billion by 2029, with 4.8% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Aircraft Paint Market From 2024 To 2029?

Over the past few years, the size of the aircraft paint market has seen consistent growth. The market size, which stands at $4.27 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $4.46 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The observed growth in the past can be linked to progress in material science, economic conditions, the influence of globalization, the expansion of fleet sizes, and growing environmental consciousness.

The size of the aircraft paint market is projected to witness consistent expansion in the upcoming years. The market is estimated to inflate to a whopping $5.38 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The anticipated growth during this period can be credited to factors such as refurbishment and upkeep, aesthetic modifications, increased attention on fuel efficiency, and aircraft fleet growth. The major trends for this period comprise digitalization, antimicrobial coatings, heat-reflective coverings, nanotechnology, and technologically advanced coatings.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Aircraft Paint Market?

The aircraft paint market is expected to experience growth, propelled by the escalating production and delivery of new aircraft. Aircraft, which include airplanes, helicopters, and drones, are vehicles designed for air travel. There is increasing production and delivery of new aircraft due to growing demand from airlines aiming to modernize fleets, expand routes, and cater to the rising global passenger travel demands. Aircraft paint is primarily used in aircraft production to guard against corrosion, environmental damage, and improve aesthetics. For example, the Boeing Company, a US-based aircraft industry corporation, stated in June 2023, that the global aviation industry is likely to see strong demand, with a predicted requirement for 42,595 new commercial jets worth $8 trillion by 2042. Additionally, according to a report by CAPA - Centre for Aviation published in November 2022, Airbus and Boeing, OEMs anticipate delivering more than 1000 aircraft in 2022, and both have plans to increase production further in 2023. Thus, the growth of the aircraft paint market is propelled by the escalating production and delivery of new aircraft.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aircraft Paint Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Paint Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sherwin-Williams Company

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Jotun Aerospace

• Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd.

• Chemetall

• Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co.

• Satys

• IHI Ionbond AG

• Hentzen Coatings Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Aircraft Paint Industry?

Top corporations in the aircraft paint market are concentrating on creating innovative items to improve aircraft performance and safety, including aerospace conductive coatings. These coatings are employed to provide electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding and static dissipation for aircraft parts, thereby securing delicate electronic systems and guaranteeing efficient operation in aerospace settings. A notable instance is Sherwin-Williams, a US-based coating firm, which in November 2023, introduced a novel aerospace conductive coating (CM0485115) to its line of undercoats. This allows aircraft operators to introduce conductivity to aluminum and composite substrates. The coating delivers high conductivity to non-conductive substrates by forming an anti-static conductive film on their exteriors, with a resistivity of 0.1 to 100,000 ohms per square meter, enabling static charges to be dispelled from antennas and radomes. The coating is compatible with all non-electrostatic spray devices, suitable for pre-primed aluminum and composite substrates for high conductivity, optimally employed in a single continuous film or with a cross coat, adaptable to a variety of environmental circumstances. Furthermore, it can be air-cured or force-dried, providing applicators with a range of options.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Aircraft Paint Market Segments

The aircraft paint market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Liquid Coating, Powder Coating

2) By Application: Exterior, Interior

3) By End-User: Commercial, Military, General Aviation

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid Coating: Solvent-Based Liquid Coatings, Water-Based Liquid Coatings

2) By Powder Coating: Thermoset Powder Coatings, Thermoplastic Powder Coatings

Which Regions Are Dominating The Aircraft Paint Market Landscape?

In the Aircraft Paint Global Market Report for 2025, North America dominated as the biggest market as of 2024. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the most substantial growth during the forecast period. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

