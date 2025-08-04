FCC Catalyst Market Expanding With $3.75 Billion at 5.4% CAGR by 2029

FCC Catalyst Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's FCC Catalyst Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The FCC Catalyst Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for fcc catalyst has seen substantial growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $2.89 billion in 2024 to $3.04 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This past growth is due in large part to an expansion in the global refining capacity, a worldwide shift towards the processing of heavy crude, an emphasis on upgrading yields, rising demand for petrochemicals, the globalization of refining operations, and an increased focus on efficient energy utilization.

The market size of the fcc catalyst is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, it is predicted to swell to $3.76 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The expansion during the projected period can be credited to factors such as the rising intricacy in feedstocks, the shift towards environmentally friendly catalysts, increased emphasis on residue upgrading, optimization of propylene production, and the market's inroads into emerging regions. Essential trends in the forecasted timeframe encompass the incorporation of artificial intelligence, improved catalyst rejuvenation methodologies, alliances for research and development, digitization, process optimization, and the adoption of bottom-of-the-barrel technologies.

Download a free sample of the fcc catalyst market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9062&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The FCC Catalyst Market?

The upswing in demand for products derived from petroleum is a significant factor in the expansion of the FCC catalyst market moving forward. Petroleum products are essentially a complex amalgamation obtained from crude oil, bearing similar physical and chemical traits. A fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalyst expedites the chemical reaction, reducing the activation energy required during the refining process of petroleum. In such processes, the solution of FCC catalysts is applied to convert high-boiling, high-molecular-weight hydrocarbon components of petroleum crude oils into resourceful petroleum products, including olefinic gases, gasoline, among others. As reported by the Energy Information Administration--a government agency based in the US--in August 2023, the daily average of total petroleum consumption in the US was approximately 20.28 million barrels in 2022. This total included about 1.17 million barrels per day of biofuels--amounting to 1.002 million barrels/day of fuel ethanol and 0.164 million barrels/day of biodiesel, renewable diesel, along with other biofuels combined. This represented a growth of nearly 2% from 2021 and around 12% from 2020, primarily due to the US economy reverting to pre-pandemic levels of activity. All told, the consumption of nearly every petroleum product in 2022 surpassed that of 2021. Consequently, the mounting demand for products based on petroleum is propelling the expansion of the FCC catalyst market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The FCC Catalyst Market?

Major players in the FCC Catalyst Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Axens SA

• N.E. Chemcat

• Porocel Corporation

• Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co. Ltd.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Magma Ceramics & Catalysts

• Albemarle Corporation

• W.R. Grace Company

• Johnson Matthey

• Flour Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The FCC Catalyst Industry?

Advancements in technology have emerged as a pivotal trend in the FCC catalyst market. Influential players in the fluid catalytic cracking industry are making strides in technological developments in a bid to preserve their market dominance and introduce new technology to expand their product line. An example of such advancement can be seen in March 2022, when BASF, a Germany-based corporation that provides fluid catalytic cracking catalysts and refinery catalyst systems, unveiled FourtitudeTM, a novel FCC catalyst engineered to amplify butylenes from residual feedstocks. This newest product, Fourtitude, is built on BASF’s award-winning multiple framework topologies (MFT) technology, and is tailored to assure selectivity that favors butylenes while preserving catalyst activity.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading FCC Catalyst Market Segments

The fcc catalyst market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Gasoline Sulfur Reduction, Maximum Bottoms Conversion, Maximum Light Olefins, Maximum Middle Distillates, Other Products

2) By Application: Residue, Vacuum Gas Oil, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Refinery, Environmental, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Gasoline Sulfur Reduction: Hydrodesulfurization (HDS) Catalysts, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalysts

2) By Maximum Bottoms Conversion: High Activity Catalysts, ZSM-5 Additives

3) By Maximum Light Olefins: Zeolite-Based Catalysts, Non-Zeolite Catalysts

4) By Maximum Middle Distillates: Iso-Merization Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts

5) By Other Products: Specialty Catalysts, Additives For Catalyst Performance Enhancement

View the full fcc catalyst market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fcc-catalyst-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The FCC Catalyst Market Landscape?

For the year reflected in the FCC Catalyst Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific took the lead as the largest region. It is expected to continue its growth trajectory. The report comprehensively covers not just Asia-Pacific, but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global FCC Catalyst Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Stamped Metal Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stamped-metal-global-market-report

Vanadium Ore Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vanadium-ore-global-market-report

Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-manufacturing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.