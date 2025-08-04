Colle AI (COLLE) Expands Creator Dashboard for Efficient NFT Asset Management

Empowering creators with AI-driven tools and seamless multichain NFT technology for limitless digital innovation.

New dashboard features streamline asset organization, monitoring, and multichain deployment for Web3 creators

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain platform for NFT creation, has introduced an enhanced Creator Dashboard designed to simplify and accelerate digital asset management for creators. This upgrade provides a unified, intuitive workspace where users can organize, monitor, and deploy NFTs seamlessly across multiple blockchains.The expanded dashboard centralizes all key NFT operations into one streamlined interface. Creators can now categorize collections, track metadata, manage real-time updates, and access multichain deployment tools without switching platforms. The dashboard also supports batch editing and cross-chain publishing, helping creators maintain consistency and efficiency when handling large-scale projects.Powered by Colle AI’s intelligent automation engine, the Creator Dashboard ensures that assets are optimized for performance across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. Its built-in workflow tools reduce repetitive tasks, provide clear visibility into collection states, and support predictive organization to keep projects moving smoothly from design to launch.With this enhancement, Colle AI continues to deliver on its mission of simplifying NFT creation and management. By combining intelligent automation, multichain infrastructure, and a creator-first experience, the platform empowers Web3 builders to scale their digital presence without friction.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

