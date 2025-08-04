Thriving Creatively Launches to Address the Mental Health Crisis in the Creative Industry

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After resonating with audiences across the country, Thriving Creatively is proud to officially launch as a creative wellness brand helping designers and creative professionals navigate stress, burnout, and emotional fatigue. Co-founded by award-winning creative director Barney Abramson and licensed marriage and family therapist Alisha Abramson, the brand brings together the worlds of design and mental health through interactive workshops, speaking engagements, and creative resources.What started as a breakout session at Phoenix Design Week has grown into a movement, reaching thousands through conferences, coaching, and mentoring. Thriving Creatively was recently selected as a featured speaker at the 2025 AIGA Design Conference in Los Angeles, where Barney and Alisha will present “The Performance of Well-Being in Design.”“As a designer and former mentee, Thriving Creatively has been instrumental to my professional growth,” said Kimberly Moore, a longtime supporter of the brand. “It gave me practical tools to manage stress in the creative industry and the emotional challenges of creative work—tools I didn’t even know I needed.”Thriving Creatively currently offers three main services: Creative Wellness Workshops – Interactive sessions for in-house teams and organizations focused on emotional resilience, stress management, and team well-being.● Speaking Engagements – Presentations and keynotes for conferences, universities, and corporate spaces exploring mental health in the creative industry.● Creative Coaching & Mentoring – 1:1 or small group coaching sessions that blend design insight with therapeutic strategies to support sustainable growth.From affirmation cards and burnout resources to their original Tiny Thrivers webcomic, Thriving Creatively is redefining what it means to care for the people behind the pixels.“We created this because we’ve lived it,” says Barney Abramson. “We’ve both seen how burnout and self-doubt show up in creative work—and we wanted to build something that gave people permission to pause, reset, and keep going.”Organizations interested in booking a workshop or learning more about creative wellness programming can visit www.thrivingcreatively.com or reach out directly at hello@thrivingcreatively.com.About Thriving CreativelyThriving Creatively was founded in 2025 by Barney and Alisha Abramson to help designers and creative teams build sustainable, high-performing careers. What began as a free virtual workshop quickly evolved into a full-service training platform offering workshops, coaching, and tools focused on creative wellbeing and burnout prevention.Barney Abramson, a 22-year creative director with experience across gaming, entertainment, and energy, leads program strategy and content design. He brings deep insight from years of guiding in-house teams and agency partners and regularly speaks on leadership, team culture, and sustainable creative performance.Alisha Abramson is a learning-experience designer and creative producer who specializes in translating behavioral science into accessible, actionable habits. With a background in agency, education, and in-house environments, she designs content that supports mental fitness through group learning and simple systems.Together, the co-founders bring a designer’s perspective to every offering—grounded in lived experience and built to integrate directly into fast-paced creative workflows. With its debut at AIGA Design and growing reach among creative professionals, Thriving Creatively is helping shift the conversation from burnout to balance.

