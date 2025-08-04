ABetter Design Company Swings Aqua Sword Into Retail Drenched With Summer Action Fun

New Splash Jam Aqua Sword Aqua Sword water mark Splash Jam Aqua Sword (orange) Aqua Sword water filler ABetter Design Company 2025 logo

BRIGHTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the hottest days of summer arrive so does the hottest toy for summer. ABetter Design Company today announced the national release of the new Splash Jam Aqua Sword ™, a sleek, high-performance water toy that transforms any backyard, pool party, or beach day into splash-fueled action.Crafted with ABetter Design Company’s signature focus on action, activity, function, and fun, the Splash Jam Aqua Sword ($19.99 for ages 5+) is more than a toy — it’s a bold statement in refreshing play. Featuring ergonomic grips, rapid-refill technology, and a smooth water-stream membrane line, the Aqua Sword combines imaginative play with cool, drenching action.“We wanted to design something that felt cinematic in a kid’s hand — like wielding a form of water justice,” said David Beker, President of ABetter Design Company. “The Aqua Sword encourages active play, hand-eye coordination, and just the right amount of epic soaking.”Designed for ages 5+ (and fun-loving kidults too), the Aqua Sword is a choice of two bright colors, lightweight, durable toys made from recyclable, non-toxic materials. Aqua Swords are great for whether you’re defending your backyard fort, charging into a full-on water battle royale, or practicing your slashing, top soaking techniques, this is the toy that brings a splash of fun to every moment.The Splash Jam Aqua Sword is now available online at ABetterDesignCo.com and select specialty retailers nationwide.About ABetter Design Company:ABetter Design Company knows a little about successful twists on traditional toys and games. The company is best known for its Outdoor Toy of the Year Finalist, Cornhole Shootout ($69.99 for ages 6+), an affordable and portable combo of cornhole and basketball that almost anyone can play, as well as its Bank-A-Ball ($29.99 for ages 4+), the world’s most advanced trickshot basketball set. Bank-A-Ball is the adjustable angle basketball backboard and rim that hooks atop a standard-sized door to turn any room into a playground. Later in 2025, be on the lookout for other new action products.The mission of ABetter Design Company is to create, manufacture and market original, new products for active play. The lead products demonstrate the company’s commitment to innovative, action-oriented products for children and teens. For more information, visit www.abetterdesigncompany.com , post your trick shots and tag us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.Cornhole Shootoutand Bank-A Ballis a registered trademark product of ABetter Design Company LLC2025 ABetter Design Company LLC, (Efrat, Israel). All Rights Reserved.

Splash Jam Aqua Sword Brings Water Battles To Life

