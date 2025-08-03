DreamSofa Announces $8M Investment in Advanced US Factory Robotics and White-Glove Delivery

Sectional sofa

DreamSofa launches the DreamModular™ Collection, a customizable modular sofa line made in the USA with an $8M investment in advanced factory robotics.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamSofa Unveils DreamModular™ Collection: The Best Modular Sofa Experience with $8M Investment in Advanced US Factory Robotics and White-Glove DeliveryDreamSofa, a pioneer in custom American-made furniture, today proudly announces the official launch of its DreamModular™ Collection—the next generation in modular sectional sofas that redefines home comfort, craftsmanship, and convenience. Backed by an $8 million investment in state-of-the-art factory robotics at its US manufacturing facility, the DreamModular™ line offers unmatched customization, superior durability, and sophisticated design flexibility with seamless white-glove delivery and environmentally thoughtful debris-free packaging. As you can read in this overview , DreamSofa’s DreamModular™ collection represents a bold leap forward in modular seating solutions designed for modern living. This innovative series features the flagship Landon Modular Sectional, which has already received acclaim from design experts and families for its blend of style, adaptability, and luxurious comfort. The line enables customers to build and effortlessly rearrange their sofas—from cozy L-shaped loungers to expansive U-shaped family gathering spaces—with simple clip-in connectors requiring no tools. The modular pieces include corner units, chaises, armless seats, and ottomans, empowering owners to reimagine their living spaces to suit evolving needs without buying new furniture.“Our $8 million investment in US-based factory robotics is a game-changer,” said Ryan, DreamSofa spokesperson. “It allows us to enhance precision, improve build speed, and maintain consistent quality at scale, right here in America. This means our customers get their made-to-order sofas faster—within 21 to 35 days—without ever compromising the craftsmanship DreamSofa is known for.”Customization is at the heart of the DreamModular™ experience. Customers can choose from over hundreds of fabric options—ranging from sumptuous velvets and durable linens to eco-friendly and pet-resistant textiles—ensuring every sofa fits personal style and household demands. The collection offers adjustable seating depths from 24 to 30 inches, a variety of cushion firmness levels powered by Plush Spring Down technology (combining pocketed coils with high-density foam), customizable armrests, and leg finishes. Elegance meets practicality with removable, machine-washable slipcovers rated for 100,000 double rubs and enhanced with spill-shield nano-coatings for easy stain removal, perfect for growing families and busy homes.Durability is expertly engineered with kiln-dried solid hardwood frames, steel-reinforced corner blocks, and lifetime frame warranties, guaranteeing longevity no matter the living space or lifestyle. The sectional’s innovative tool-free steel-lock connectors allow effortless reconfiguration in under five minutes, without professional help or tools.Beyond the product itself, DreamSofa prides itself on a customer-centric ownership experience. White-glove delivery service ensures expert in-home setup, while debris-free packaging reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and a clean customer experience. Additionally, DreamSofa’s exclusive DesignXchange™ Cushion Trade-In Program encourages circular design by allowing customers to refresh their cushions’ firmness or style without replacing the entire sofa.The incorporation of modern technology enhances convenience: select arm modules include integrated USB-C and wireless charging stations to keep devices powered without cluttering living areas. Eco-conscious homeowners will appreciate that all finishes are zero-VOC, non-toxic, and crafted from sustainable materials, underscoring DreamSofa’s leadership in responsible manufacturing."DreamModular™ sets a new benchmark for modular sofas by combining luxury comfort, robust durability, and effortless adaptability in one elegant package," added Ryan. "We are proud to manufacture every sofa in the USA, which supports local jobs and ensures our customers receive American-crafted quality with transparent pricing—typically 30 to 40% below traditional showroom luxury brands."DreamSofa continues to transform the custom furniture market by offering made-to-measure pieces that ship nationwide from their California factory in record time, far faster than the industry’s usual two- to three-month waits. Customers are paired with dedicated Design Concierges who guide them through swatch selections, sizing, and personalization, making the entire process seamless and enjoyable. DreamSofa invites customers and design professionals alike to explore the full DreamModular™ Collection online at dreamsofa.com/modular-sectionals and experience a sofa revolution that truly lets you shape your space your way—without compromise.About DreamSofaDreamSofa is a leading custom furniture manufacturer based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in American-made modular sectionals that combine modern design, sustainable materials, and innovative technology. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, fast delivery, and customer service excellence, DreamSofa empowers families across the nation to create sofas that fit their unique lifestyles and spaces.

