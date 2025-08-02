The Trauma Therapist Institute Launches New Monthly Clinical Conversations Series for Therapists Facing Burnout

The Trauma Therapist Institute is excited to announce the continuation of its Clinical Conversations series

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trauma Therapist Institute is excited to announce the continuation of its Clinical Conversations series—monthly online events created specifically for trauma therapists seeking nourishment, clarity, and connection in the midst of personal and professional challenges.This August, two powerful sessions will provide a space for clinicians to explore what it means to show up fully—without burning out.With Dr. Jamie MarichLive: Wednesday, August 6 | 12 PM–1 PM MT (Denver)Burnout isn’t just exhaustion—it’s existential. In this raw and relatable conversation, Dr. Jamie Marich (she/they) invites therapists to explore spiritual care beyond clichés. Whether you’ve been harmed by religious institutions or are simply craving deeper purpose, this hour will offer pathways to reconnect with your own values, soul, and steadiness.Dr. Marich is an internationally recognized trauma specialist, expressive artist, TEDx speaker, and advocate for recovery and spiritual liberation. Her integrative approach to healing is shaped by her lived experience as a queer woman in long-term recovery.With Lisa Hayes, MSW, LISW-SLive: Wednesday, August 20 | 12 PM–1 PM MT (Denver)What happens when the therapist is dysregulated, too? Lisa Hayes leads a grounded and compassionate discussion on navigating trauma therapy in the face of societal upheaval, vicarious trauma, and emotional overload. This session isn’t about white-knuckling through it—it’s about resourcing ourselves and each other so we can continue to hold space with integrity.Lisa Hayes brings more than a decade of experience supporting clients with complex trauma, identity-based oppression, and life transitions. Her clinical style is deeply rooted in liberation, equity, and the belief that healing is possible—even in uncertain times.Both events are open to licensed clinicians, healing professionals, and students in the mental health field.Free registration and event details available at: traumatherapistinstitute.com/clinical-conversationsAbout The Trauma Therapist InstituteThe Trauma Therapist Institute is a global hub for training, education, and support for therapists working with trauma. Founded by EMDR Consultant and educator Rebecca Kase, the Institute is committed to empowering clinicians with tools, connection, and care as they do the brave work of healing others.

