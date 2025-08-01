CE: Promoting spirit of ‘United as the Greater Bay Area, United for the National Games’ CE: Promoting spirit of ‘United as the Greater Bay Area, United for the National Games’

MACAU, August 1 - （Macao – 1 August 2025) The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today highlighted the importance of promoting to the public the spirit of the slogan "United as the Greater Bay Area, United for the National Games", thus further enhancing awareness of, and involvement in, the sports events and related activities.

Mr Sam made the remarks at the “Countdown 100 Days Walk”, held by the Macao Competition Zone of the 15th National Games. Today marked a significant milestone: 100 days to go before the start of the National Games.

With coordination and guidance from the General Administration of Sport of China, the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government will continue to work hand in hand with Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong SAR Government to deliver a spectacular sporting spectacle for the nation.

In his speech delivered at the Ruins of St. Paul’s before the walk commenced, the Chief Executive highlighted that the National Games, as the country’s premier sporting event, serve as a vital platform to showcase the nation’s comprehensive strength and to foster sports exchange and cooperation across the country.

The Macao SAR Government attaches great importance to the preparations for this edition of the National Games. Since the State Council approved in 2021 the joint hosting by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao of the 15th National Games in 2025, the Macao Competition Zone has been actively advancing its preparatory work. Under the guidance of the country’s General Administration of Sport, Macao has maintained close collaboration with Guangdong and Hong Kong through various coordination mechanisms jointly to drive forward the preparations, writing a new chapter for sports development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Mr Sam expressed his sense of anticipation regarding Macao’s hosting of the 15th National Games’ events for table tennis, 3x3 basketball, 5x5 basketball (Men’s Under-18 category), volleyball (Women’s Adult category), and karate, as well as two badminton competitions under respectively the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games.

The Macao Organising Committee of the 15th National Games is currently advancing preparations in an orderly manner across facilities, in terms of competition organisation, hospitality, and transportation. Furthermore, all sectors of Macao society are actively participating, working together to ensure the smooth and successful delivery of events in Macao. The Macao SAR Government also aims to leverage this opportunity to promote mass sports further, by organising diverse public sports activities, in order comprehensively to enhance residents’ physical and mental wellbeing.

On behalf of the Macao SAR Government, Mr Sam expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all individuals who have so far contributed tirelessly to the preparations, as well as to the general public and various sectors of society for their support. Mr Sam wished resounding success for the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, calling on everyone to embrace the upcoming sporting extravaganza, strive tirelessly to build a "Vibrant Macao", and unite in advancing the nation’s goal of becoming a leading sporting power.

Following his speech, Mr Sam joined participants of the “Countdown 100 Days Walk” in setting off from the Ruins of St. Paul’s, passing by St. Dominic’s Church and arriving at Senado Square. Along the route, the Chief Executive warmly greeted residents and visitors, sharing in the growing excitement for the imminent arrival of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games.

