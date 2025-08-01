WRAPPING UP BILL SIGNING SEASON

Posted on Aug 1, 2025 in Main

Building a Safer, Healthier Hawai‘i

Bill signing season has been nothing short of a success! Bills have been passed and signed into law to protect Hawai‘i

and its people. After a long season, 313 bills have been signed this summer, making this a very productive session. This season focused on prioritizing the well-being of the community and strengthening protective measures.

The Office of the Governor hosted 13 bill-signing ceremonies. These ceremonies were an opportunity for us to hear from legislators, community leaders and local voices. Bills signed address climate action, wildfire preparedness, affordable housing, healthcare expansion and protection for our most vulnerable communities.

As we move forward, these laws will help bring our people together, protect our ‘āina and amplify the voices of those who are often unheard. With 313 bills now enacted, Hawai‘i takes significant steps toward a safer and healthier future.

“This legislative session delivered many important wins, and I’m deeply grateful to the Hawai‘i State Legislature for championing measures that serve our people and protect our ‘āina. At the same time, we faced real challenges, especially the uncertainty of federal funding, which put critical lifelines for our communities at risk.

I remain committed to advocating for key administrative priorities, including housing, homelessness, healthcare, wellness and resilience, and climate action. We are turning lessons learned into action and delivering solutions that will benefit our state for generations to come.”

— Governor Green

Bill Highlights:

Green Fee

Hawai‘i reached new heights and became the first state within the nation to codify a climate impact fee. Senate Bill 1396 (Act 96), also known as “The Green Fee,” implements a fee on visitors, which aids in establishing a sustainable funding stream to support environmental conservation and climate resilience projects. This revenue will fund the management and protection of our ‘āina, helping Hawai‘i mitigate and adapt to climate change and preserve what we love most, our home.

Maui Wildfire Settlement and Fire Marshal

In order to protect the people of Maui and Hawai‘i as a whole, Governor Green signed House Bill 1001 (Act 301) to establish $807.5 million to support the state’s contribution to the Maui Wildfire Settlement of claims, which shall be deposited into the trust fund. Governor Green also signed House Bill 1064 (Act 302), which transferred the Office of the State Fire Marshal to the Department of Law Enforcement. The legislation further clarifies the roles, duties and discretionary authority of both the Office and the State Fire Marshal, supporting the state’s efforts to provide coordinated, statewide fire prevention and readiness strategies.

Fireworks Bill/Public Safety

Tragedy struck this past New Year’s Eve in Āliamanu. It drew the attention of many, and made it apparent that the state needed protections to prevent such accidents from ever occurring again. Governor Green signed House Bills 1483 and 550 (Acts 243 and 244, respectively), which increase penalties and improve enforcement of illegal fireworks. These laws expand law enforcement authority, close regulatory loopholes and create a task force to address the broader public safety concerns linked to fireworks use. This improved framework empowers our law enforcement personnels to better protect the community and prevent injuries, property damage or environmental harms associated with illegal pyrotechnics.

School Meals

Governor Green signed Senate Bill 1300 (Act 139), which expands access to free school meals for students who qualify for reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program. The program starts in the 2025-26 school year. To further support ALICE (Asset Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) families, the bill will expand again in the 2026-27 school year, providing free school meals to any public school student whose family income is below 300% of the federal poverty level. Act 139 appropriates more than $3.3 million to the Department of Education over the two school years to cover the cost of free meals.