JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR SAN JUAN COUNTY

San Juan County, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a justice court judge position that will serve San Juan County, Utah. The successful candidate will replace Judge Lyon Hazleton who will retire at the end of the year.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in San Juan County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of San Juan County or an adjacent county either upon appointment or before taking the bench.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office must be completed online at justicecourtvacancies.utah.gov before the deadline. The salary range for the position is $59,856 to $76,957 per year and includes some benefits. For additional information about working for San Juan County, email Mack McDonald, the Chief Administrative Officer for San Juan County, at mmcdonald@sanjuancountyut.gov or call him at (435) 587-3225.

The deadline for applications is Monday, September 1, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Applications cannot be submitted after the deadline. For questions about the justice courts or the process for filling this position, email Jim Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit at least three nominees to the San Juan County Commission within 45 days of its first meeting. The Commission will then have 30 days in which to select a finalist. Its selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

