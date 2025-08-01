Houzeo’s New ‘Make an Offer’ Feature Redefines the Homebuying Experience in Florida

With Houzeo’s latest feature, homebuyers can submit offers directly through the app in a matter of minutes.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to transform the homebuying experience, Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, is excited to announce its new “Make an Offer” feature that empowers users to submit offers on properties in just minutes. This innovative feature is designed for homebuyers, real estate agents, and all parties involved in the transaction, facilitating the direct submission of offers through Houzeo’s platform with a smooth, hassle-free process.Making an offer used to take forever—but Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, has made it possible within minutes. This new feature allows visitors to submit offers in mere minutes, simplifying the process for buyers, agents, and sellers alike. Buyers can also securely share details about their pre-approval status, helping to speed up the decision-making process for sellers. As house prices in Florida continue to fluctuate, this new feature offers buyers an efficient, fast, and real-time way to lock in offers on properties they’re interested in. In cases where buyers need expert guidance, Houzeo ensures a smooth transition by connecting them with a local real estate agent.Whether a buyer wants to make an offer on lakefront homes in Miami or is confused between putting an offer on new 2-bed 3-bath and 2-bed-2.5-bath waterfront homes for sale in Cape Coral , get advice within minutes of raising an enquiry as Houzeo connects them with their local agent. This ensures that every buyer receives the support they need, no matter where they are in their homebuying journey. The buyer will also receive instant alerts and notifications related to their offer or when they are connected to their local market’s agent.Equipped with a database of over 470,000 Florida houses for sale , Houzeo offers robust features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, Social Sharing, and now, Make an Offer, making it an emerging modern alternative to traditional home-buying in Florida. And all these features are available on Houzeo’s mobile app as well! Buyers can explore over 2.7 million listings nationwide on Houzeo's app, shortlist their favorite homes, schedule tours, contact the listing agent, and submit offers—all from their phone.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

