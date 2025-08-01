Vietnamese business leaders come together to accelerate net zero

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), in partnership with Monash University’s Net Zero Academy and Climateworks Centre, is launching a two-day Net Zero Leadership Program to equip Vietnamese business leaders with the tools, knowledge and strategic insights to thrive in a net zero emissions world.

Participants, organisers and presenters of the program in Ho Chi Minh City on 30 July, 2025. (VCCI)

Mr Nguyen Tien Huy, Director of the Office for Sustainable Business Development, VCCI, stated: ‘As a national organisation representing and supporting the business community in sustainable development, this training program is part of VCCI’s series of initiatives to promote and enhance the capacity of businesses in their green transition journey and greenhouse gas emission reduction, meeting the requirements and standards for international economic integration. With the collaboration of international partners and experienced experts, the program taking place in Ho Chi Minh City on July 30 and 31 will assist business leaders in developing and implementing their net zero strategies.’

Mr Nguyen Tien Huy, Director of the Office for Sustainable Business Development, VCCI. (VCCI)

Ms Trang Nguyen, Climateworks Centre Head of International Programs and Engagement said through a mix of workshops, case studies and cross-sectoral dialogue, this immersive program will equip participants from across industries with the tools to assess climate-related risks, develop effective strategies and implement practical solutions tailored to their business context.

‘This program is about action, leadership and partnership. Together with the VCCI, we are building capacity and sharing expertise to continue to develop and support Vietnam’s business community to achieve net zero,’ said Ms Nguyen, who’s in Vietnam to present at the two-day Net Zero Transition for Business Program, alongside Climateworks Centre CEO Anna Skarbek AM.

Ms Trang Nguyen, Head of International Programs and Engagement, Climateworks Centre. (VCCI)

The program will bring together global and local experiences in transitioning to a low-carbon economy and explore key lessons, innovations, and challenges relevant to Vietnam’s context. Participants will be encouraged to reflect on their own organisational goals and national climate ambitions and share strategies that can drive action and growth across Vietnam.

More about the VCCI:

VCCI represents Vietnam’s business community and is vital in supporting national socio-economic development. It promotes trade, investment and technological cooperation with international partners and support for policies that benefit Vietnamese businesses.

More about Monash’s Net Zero Academy:

The Net Zero Academy program, launched by Monash Sustainable Development Institute and Climateworks Centre is:

Curated for government, industry groups, corporate partners and the not-for-profit sector in Southeast Asia and Australia

Designed to help build the capacity of senior executives, mid-level managers and emerging leaders

Helping its partners understand the current and future challenges and opportunities of navigating the transition to net zero.

