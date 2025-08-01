RI250 Commission Launches Statewide Grant Program to Support Semiquincentennial Programming

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI250 Commission today announced a new grant opportunity designed to bolster public programming related to the nation's Semiquincentennial across Rhode Island.

"Rhode Island is fortunate to be the home of such meaningful history – and also so many organizations, groups, and historians who continue to tell our story," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Chair of the RI250 Commission. "As we approach the Semiquincentennial in 2026, this grant program will support those organizations and our municipalities in providing impactful public programming that highlights Rhode Island's role in the Revolution."

The grant opportunity has two distinct programs: Local 250 Committee grants, which will be offered to Rhode Island cities and towns with recognized Local 250 Committees for municipal programming; and Statewide Grants, which can be applied for by nonprofits, regional and statewide organizations, cultural institutions, educational institutions, and/or coalitions of multiple partners.

Applications for the available funding will be accepted on a rolling basis. Grant funding determinations will be made by an RI250 Grant Review Board and the RI250 Commission's Executive Committee.

The RI250 Commission website, rhodeisland250.org, has recently been revamped to include additional resources, an interactive community calendar, and more information about planned commemorations.

Members of the public can view upcoming Semiquincentennial-related events by visiting https://rhodeisland250.org/events/. Organizations and groups hosting events can submit their events to be included in the community calendar by visiting https://rhodeisland250.org/submit-your-event/.

Full details about the grant opportunity are available at https://rhodeisland250.org/ri250s-grant-program/.

