HIP Video Promo Presents: Assia Ahhatt premieres new music video 'I Dance For Gods' on Music-News.com

Grammy-Nominated Violin Prodigy Creates Profound Tribute to War-Torn Kyiv That 'Continues to Breathe Creativity"

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s crowded musical landscape, it’s becoming increasingly rare to encounter an artist who evokes pure awe—whose bravery is just one fraction of an incredible, luminous story. Deemed a “violin prodigy” at the age of 5, Grammy-nominated Assia Ahhatt has captivated the world with her courage, magnetism, and extraordinary talent. A native of Kyiv, Ukraine, Ahhatt began sweeping prestigious European competitions early in life, eventually earning a coveted soloist position with the Ukrainian National Philharmonic. Since then, she has toured the globe, sharing stages with artists of the highest caliber from Robert Plant to Jean-Luc Ponty and beyond. A troubadour of epic sonic journeys, Ahhatt is fearless in her artistry—singing in invented languages, presenting audiences with sights and sounds they’ve never experienced before, and wielding a bow like she was born with it. Across nine internationally recognized albums—many written and produced herself—from dance to Latin to symphonic reinterpretations, proving that wherever she goes, success follows. Now, it’s time for one of the industry’s greatest innovators to take center stage once again.

For Ahhatt, shaping the future of music goes beyond expanding her stylistic repertoire. Her work is a platform—a vessel for messages that aim to influence hearts, minds, and even global conversations. Born in Kyiv is among her most personal projects to date—a bold, beautiful tribute to her homeland under siege, and a poignant testament of the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. With tensions and assaults still escalating to this day, Ahhatt’s safety in Kyiv is not assured. Yet, she stands in unwavering solidarity with her country. In times of suffering and strife, she harnesses the timeless power of art to unify and amplify, raising a megaphone for those who continue to be pillaged, plundered, and silenced—but resolve to be heard nevertheless.

Produced alongside the legendary Lonnie Park, whose work has earned 3 Grammy Awards, four Grammy Nominations, and a host of global accolades, “I Dance For Gods” is a profound tribute to a war-torn city that “continues to breathe creativity, love, and beauty,” against all odds, says Ahhatt. It’s as if she journeyed the varied terrains of every corner of her country, wandering through ancient villages and bustling cities, collecting the sound of each diverse community along the way. Infused with a cinematic, modern soundscape, she effortlessly blends Ukrainian ethnic vocals and instruments into her signature world of endless intrigue, enlisting the help of several renowned musicians who dare to create even in the darkest of times. “We dance for the gods, Ahhatt declares, “but we live for the people.” Each element—her soaring melodies, the sweeping strings, the pulsing beat—works in harmony to capture the heart and soul of a nation that refuses to succumb to its dire circumstances. Ukraine is ferocious and alive, and Ahhatt is a steady flame that stays flickering even in the strongest winds, lighting the way and beckoning the human family forward with a whisper, “Take my hand, we’ll touch the sky…”

The “I Dance For Gods” music video is “a dance of the soul,” says Ahhatt, “a ritual of life.” With grace, strength, and boundless creativity, she highlights a community defined not by striking headlines, breaking news, or political discourse, but by a shared sense of resilience and togetherness. Shot in Kyiv, the visual serves as both a love letter to Ukraine’s diversity, “a symbol of unity between cultures that coexist,” and an all-encompassing experience: a dramatic, moving portrayal of the vibrant spirit that persists in the face of adversity. Watching Ukraine’s citizens come together to stand as one—the musicians, the singers, the dancers, and the dreamers—drowns out all of the noise. In this beautifully wrapped act of rebellion, nothing matters more than love, art, and humanity. When Ahhatt reveals that many of her cast and crew took “one day off from the battlefield” to participate, she’s not speaking metaphorically. Roman, the featured master of traditional woodwind instruments, was granted a single day by his commander to join the production before returning to the front lines—a testament to how meaningful this project is to its people. “We are united by one purpose: to create beauty, to stand together, and to offer kindness and love—even amid the horror of an unjust war,” Ahhatt says. And even as air raid sirens echoed in the distance, “...we kept going.”

