HIP Video Promo Presents: Vic Lucas premieres new music video 'Holy Ghost'

Vic Lucas Creates Sound That Feels Both Global and Deeply Personal in Praise-Filled Anthem

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vic Lucas is an Afrobeat artist with a story that spans continents, genres, and spiritual awakenings. Born in Nigeria, raised in South Africa, and shaped by a pivotal chapter in Mississippi, Vic grew up immersed in the rhythms of church life—his parents were both preachers, and his brother was a choir director — so music was always in the air. But it wasn’t until he found himself living alone in the U.S. that he wrote his first song, “Enough.” With no official promotion or campaign, the track unexpectedly landed on the Billboard charts, which served as proof that his music was resonating without any of the usual industry bells, whistles or marketing machinations.

Encouraged by a former college lecturer-turned-publishing executive, Vic leaped to Nashville in 2021. There, he entered rooms filled with music executives and industry veterans, but even as his momentum grew, so did his inner doubts. Feeling like a failure, Vic stepped away from it all. Yet in that silence, he found something deeper: music became the mirror that forced him to ask, “Who am I?” He is African, he is a man of faith, and he is an artist who thrives at the intersection of vulnerability and joy. By rebranding, reclaiming his roots and rebuilding his sound, Vic emerged with a clear purpose: to be the bridge between mainstream Afrobeat and spiritual soul. Now, with a renewed sense of mission, Vic Lucas is defining a new global sound that celebrates God, groove, and the joy of becoming exactly who you’re meant to be.

The track features Grammy-winning engineer and fellow Mississippian Lady Audri, known for her work on The Urban Hymnal, which won Best Roots Gospel Album in 2022. With pulsing percussion and a rhythm that practically dances off the track, “Holy Ghost” is a full-body Afrobeat anthem grounded in spiritual celebration. Inspired by Vic Lucas’s journey of faith and self-discovery, the song poses a powerful question: If the Holy Ghost is living in me, what would it look and feel like? The answer bursts to life through irresistible grooves and praise-filled lyrics. Channeling the high-energy joy of African worship services, “Holy Ghost” blends the soulful traditions of gospel with the vibrancy of modern Afrobeat, creating a sound that feels both global and deeply personal. It’s a spiritual revival wrapped in rhythm, with every beat echoing Vic’s message: faith isn’t still, and neither is the Holy Spirit. Whether you’re on the dance floor or in the pews, this track invites you to move, rejoice, and feel the fire from within.

What follows is a symbolic journey: as the woman chases a radiant figure dressed in white, she finds herself overtaken by dance and her body pulsing with something new and powerful. Scenes of Vic leading a group in ecstatic, Afrobeat-infused choreography mirror her awakening, blending her search for purpose with the communal power of spirit. From busy sidewalks to sacred spaces, the video blurs the line between physical and divine, revealing a force that calls people in and lifts them. By the end, Vic quietly disappears into the city once more, leaving behind rhythm and revelation. The message is clear: the “Holy Ghost” moves through us all, and once you feel it, you don’t walk the same.

