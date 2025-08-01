Submit Release
AG Rayfield Applauds New Lawsuit Protecting Gender-Affirming Care

Today, Attorney General Dan Rayfield issued the following statement in response to the new lawsuit filed by 17 states challenging the Trump Administration’s efforts to restrict access to healthcare for transgender, intersex, and nonbinary youth:

“We applaud this new lawsuit by the other states aiming to protect providers of gender-affirming care. Families should work directly with their providers, not politicians, to make personal healthcare decisions. Oregon already filed a lawsuit in February challenging Trump’s gender-affirming care executive order (along with Washington, Colorado, and Minnesota). That lawsuit remains pending, and we will not hesitate to take further actions to protect essential care in Oregon. In the meantime, this additional lawsuit by the other states helps show the great harm Trump’s executive order has caused across the country to those who need access to this healthcare.”

