DNREC Opens Applications for 2026 Community Environmental Project Fund Grants Through Aug. 31

Fund Returns Penalties from Environmental Violations to Local Community Projects

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Environmental Justice Office announced today it is accepting grant applications for the 2026 Community Environmental Project Fund (CEPF) through Aug. 31, 2025.

Proposed environmental and recreation projects can range from $5,000 to $50,000, and any community or non-profit organization is eligible to apply for a CEPF grant. CEPF is funded by penalties assessed by DNREC for violations of the state’s environmental laws and regulations, including violations of air, water or hazardous material permits.

As a result of the recently-passed Pollution Accountability Act – sponsored by Representatives Larry Lambert and Melissa Minor Brown, and Senator Nicole Poore, and signed by Governor Matt Meyer – preference will be given in the CEPF grant selection process to projects in communities within 2 miles of an environmental violation.

Eligible projects for CEPF grants include:

Pollution mitigation : Eliminate, minimize or reduce environmental pollution and reduce the risks to human health and the environment.

: Eliminate, minimize or reduce environmental pollution and reduce the risks to human health and the environment. Environmental enhancement : Enhance natural resources, improve indigenous habitats and improve the quality of habitats and ecosystem functions.

: Enhance natural resources, improve indigenous habitats and improve the quality of habitats and ecosystem functions. Recreational opportunities: Improve access to, and the quality of, outdoor recreation opportunities.

Applicants can use the CEPF tool at de.gov/cepf to identify if their project location falls within the two-mile environmental penalty preference area, but applications are accepted for projects statewide. The DNREC community ombudsman DNREC Community Ombudsman is an additional resource to assist with completing grant applications.

Applications will be reviewed after the deadline and selected grantees will be notified in early October. Approved projects will run from January through December 2026.

For more information about the CEPF grants or for assistance with the application process, visit de.gov/cepf. Additional details, including instructions for obtaining hard-copy applications and about previously-funded CEPF grant projects, can also be found on the DNREC website.

