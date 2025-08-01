Submit Release
Gatchalian: PSA survey confirms comprehension crisis, LGUs must act

August 1, 2025

"I am reiterating my call on the mobilization of local government units to combat our comprehension crisis. Hindi natin maaaring ipagpaliban ang pagsugpo sa illiteracy dahil kinabukasan ng ating bansa ang nakasalalay dito. I am also pursuing my proposal under the National Literacy Council Act, which I filed, to designate our local school boards as de facto local literacy councils.

We also need to implement interventions such as the ARAL program to accelerate learning recovery, and the expansion of the Alternative Learning System to capture adult learners."

