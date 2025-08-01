Almond Flour Market Revenue to Boost Cross $1,704.23 Million, At a Booming 7.90% Growth Rate by 2027

Almond Flour Market 2024

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almond flour market size was estimated at $976.46 million in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $1.70 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027.Increase in demand for almond flour as a key ingredient in bakery premix applications, surge in demand for natural almond flour due to their organic properties, rise in demand for almond flour in developing nations, and upsurge in application of blanched almond flour in the cosmetic industry fuel the growth of the global almond flour market. On the other hand, availability of healthier substitutes and stringent regulations & international quality standards imposed on food products impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in focus on improving quality and shelf life and increase in investments by small-& mid-sized food product manufacturing companies are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06392 Increasing demand for almond flour as key ingredients in bakery premix applications, surge in demand for natural almond flour due to their organic properties and surge in application of blanched almond flour in the cosmetics industry is likely to drive the growth of the almond flour market in the future.The market for almond flour comprises natural and blanched almond flour. The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demand. Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of the large consumer base. Increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in developed as well as the developing countries. This has resulted in increased demand for various types of almond flour products made using organic ingredients. Thus, natural almond flour is gaining increased traction among bakery, confectionery and cosmetics manufacturers, which significantly drives the global almond flour market growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/almond-flour-market/purchase-options According to the almond flour market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use, sales channel and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into natural almond flour and blanched almond flour. Blanched almond flour is widely used in cosmetics industry and is one of the prime products in skin care, thus is expected to influence the overall almond flour industry . The blanched almond flour segment was valued at $616.94 million and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2027, to reach $1065.46 million by 2027. The natural almond flour segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, with a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period. The fastest growth of natural almond flour segment is attributed to growth in consumption of natural ingredients and health concerns among the consumers.Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering more than one-third of the global almond flour market. In the U.S., the demand for almond flour is growing extensively for various bakery products, as it is a rich in vitamins and minerals. This factor has driven the market growth in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% by 2027. Increase in investments by several small and midsized food manufacturing companies in developing countries supports the growth of the market in this province.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06392 Key players in the industry-Blue Diamond GrowersBarney ButterHodgson MillTreehouse AlmondsAnthony's GoodsOleander Bio SAShiloh FarmsRolling Hills Nut CompanyKing Arthur Flour Company, IncBob's Red Mill Natural FoodsAlmond flour has witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America and Europe. However, low availability has been observed for this product in some major parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, which is attributable to low performing macro-economic factors such as low internet penetration and insufficient marketing strategies by manufacturers. Thus, lower penetration of such products limits the growth of the almond flour industry.Similar Reports:Coconut Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-products-market IOT in Agriculture Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-iot-in-agriculture-market Liquid Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-cheese-market-A74417

