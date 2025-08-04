Plato Township Property Tax Protest Comes August 5, 2025

Plato Township 2025 commercial value increase Plato Township 2025 residential value increase

O'Connor discusses how the Plato Township property tax protest deadline is approaching in August.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Nestled in Kane County, IL, Plano Township is one of the many hybrid rural-suburban areas outside of Chicago. As part of the collar counties, Plato Township is independent from the big city but is still influenced by being in the orbit of Chicago. While Chicago is famous for its ridiculous property taxes, this is not an issue that Plato has been able to escape. Illinois boasts the second-highest property taxes in the United States and the nexus of these skyrocketing costs is Cook County.As more people flee the property market of Cook County for greener pastures, it is places like Plato Township that are feeling the pinch. While it once took a statewide reassessment to cause property value spikes, it is now a common occurrence that happens every year. Plano Township has seen a flurry of activity in recent years and 2025 looks to bring the highest values ever seen to the table. The people of Illinois are armed with a potent weapon to counter this in the form of property tax protests and appeals. There is a deadline, however, and residents only have until August 5, 2025, to fight their values.Plato Township Home Values Increase 11%, Leading Kane County2025 has proven to be a banner year for increasing property values across Illinois, much to the chagrin of places like Plato Township. According to the Plato Township Assessor, the area’s residential values saw a large increase from a total of $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion, a jump of 11%. This is simply the raw assessed value of homes, with no equalization factor or tax rate added. This growth is well above inflation and a double-digit increase in one year is unheard of in most areas of the country.Homes worth between $500,000 and $750,000 were responsible for $955.12 million of the total, making them the largest category of homes in Plato Township. These homes saw an increase of 12%, making them the main contributor to the overall value increase. Homes worth between $250,000 and $500,000 were in the No. 2 spot with $858.22 million in total value, which was an increase of 10% from 2024. Rounding out these modest homes were those worth less than $250,000. These saw an increase of 6%, large for most areas, but the smallest increase of any property type in the whole of Plato Township.While only contributing $3.98 million to the total, homes worth over $1.5 million experienced a sharp increase of 23%. Homes between $1 million and $1.5 million were more common and saw an increase of 10%. Homes worth between $750,000 and $1 million were the third-largest category in Plato Township, with $101.01 million in total value. These homes were hit with a jump of 10%.How Plato Compares to Other Kane County TownshipsKane County as a whole has seen property tax increases across the board, meaning that Plato Township is not alone in its suffering. Chemung Township saw residential property values increase by 9%. Plato values were higher than Chemung in every category but homes worth less than $250,000. Rutland Township likewise saw a home value increase of 9%, though Rutland homes combined for a value of more than twice that of Plato. Geneva Township was almost identical to Rutland, with a 9% growth rate paired with a combined value that was double that of Plato. Batavia Township completed the trifecta with a 9% increase in residential value. Out of the Kane County townships we have explored, Plato had the highest rate increases in 2025, even if it was not the biggest township in the region.8% Jump Hits Plato BusinessesIt seems that commercial interests across Plato Township fared better than residential properties. Across the whole of Plato, the commercial total increased 8%, going from $34.35 million to $37.25 million. This put Plato Township in about the middle of the back, being higher than Batavia’s 7% or Chemung’s 6%, but lower than 11% for Richmond or 9% for Rutland. Plato Township also has the smallest commercial base, meaning these rises translated into less total value.Unlike most areas, Plato Township saw the largest increase in value for businesses worth less than $250,000. These businesses totaled $17.68 million in value, the highest value for that commercial property type in Kane County. This is because Plato Township is a small community, with many small businesses and properties. These businesses saw an increase of 9%, which was the highest jump. Commercial properties worth between $250,000 and $500,000 also went up 9%, but there was much less value in their total.Commercial properties worth over $1.5 million usually have the most value, but they came in a distant second in Plato Township. Increasing by 8% in 2025, they totaled $6.58 million, the lowest for the category in Kane County. Mid-sized businesses all saw their totals increase by 8%, be they worth between $1 million and $1.5 million or worth $750,000 and $1 million. Commercial properties worth between $500,000 and $750,000 also saw their totals rise to 8%.Plato Township Deadline Passes on August 5, 2025The final deadline to file a property tax protest is set for August 5, 2025. Unlike Cook County, the other people of Illinois only have a single deadline by which to file all protests. Chicago has several deadlines spread out over months, one that is required thanks to its size and haphazard nature. In other words, the taxpayers of Plato have only one shot to lower their taxable value.Illinois, even the most rural areas, has some of the most crippling property taxes in the United States, and being in a collar county does not help Plato Township in the slightest. They may not be overrun by Cook County refugees like Aurora, but the influx of people to eastern areas can have a cascading effect. This can be seen in both rising property values and in an equalization factor that is also creeping up. These two factors combined to make Plato Township property values higher than ever.While there are numerous legislative solutions in the pipeline to attempt to stem the flow of rising costs, all have stalled or been outright rejected. Until a permanent solution can happen, the only way for an Illinois taxpayer to make things right is to file a property tax protest or appeal. This starts with an informal appeal to the local township assessor, before graduating to formal hearings before the Board of Review (BOR). If things are really extreme, then an appeal to the Property Tax Appeal Board (PTAD) in Springfield. To achieve any of these steps, an initial appeal must be filed by August 5, 2025.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Illinois, Texas, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.