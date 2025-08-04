Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Through 2025?

The market size for aerospace additive manufacturing has seen swift expansion in recent years. With a rise from $5.26 billion in 2024 to $6.21 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected at 18.0%. The substantial growth observed during the historic period can be credited to factors like the reduction of weight and increased fuel efficiency, the complexity of geometries and flexible design, the decrease in costs and enhancements in efficiency, advancements in materials, along with fast prototyping and iterative design.

The market size of aerospace additive manufacturing is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the upcoming years, rising to $13.21 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The projected growth during the forecast period is a result of increasing application in commercial aviation, advances in printing speed and scale, reliable supply chain and local production, emerging materials and composites, and the adoption of sustainable manufacturing methods. Noteworthy trends for the forecasted timeline include advancements in material innovation, expanded production through large-scale additive manufacturing, enhanced design aptitudes via generative design, supply chain durability through on-demand manufacturing, as well as advances in quality assurance and certification.

Download a free sample of the aerospace additive manufacturing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10050&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market?

The forward traction of the aerospace additive manufacturing market is likely to be fueled by anticipated air passenger traffic growth. The rise in air passenger traffic, associated with work, business, and tourism factors, is compelling aircraft firms to schedule more domestic and international flights. This escalates aircraft manufacturing, thereby amplifying the application of aerospace additive manufacturing. For example, in February 2023, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a group of global airlines based in Canada, reported a 64.4% increase in total passenger traffic in 2022 compared to 2021. Additionally, air traffic in December 2022 saw an increase of 39.7% compared to December 2021. Thus, the upswing in passenger numbers is set to fuel the progress of the aerospace additive manufacturing market.

Which Players Dominate The Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Arcam AB

• Concept Laser GmbH

• CRP Technology Srl

• EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

• ExOne Company

• Optomec Inc.

• SLM Solutions Group AG

• Stratasys Ltd.

• CRS Holdings Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market?

Key players in the aerospace additive manufacturing market, such as Collins Aerospace, are concentrating their efforts on the production of innovative solutions, including 3D printers and additive manufacturing methodologies. Unlike traditional manufacturing, which entails subtracting material from a solid block, additive manufacturing constructs components by stacking material layers typically using 3D printing. These 3D printers employ this manufacturing technique to form three-dimensional objects from digital blueprints. In an effort to augment its proficiency in manufacturing aircraft parts and fittings, Collins Aerospace unveiled an advanced additive manufacturing center in June 2022. The expansion's core objective is to decrease the weight, price, and time-to-market of aircraft parts, whilst offering more eco-friendly solutions for clients. This move also propels the evolution of upcoming aircraft through improved designs.

Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The aerospace additive manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Metal Alloy, Plastic, Rubber, Other Materials

2) By Technology: Laser Sintering, 3D Printing, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Stereo Lithography, Other Technologies

3) By Platform: Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Spacecraft

4) By Application: Engine, Structural, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Metal Alloy: Titanium Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Nickel Alloys, Steel Alloys

2) By Plastic: Thermoplastics, Thermosetting Plastics, Polymer Composites

3) By Rubber: Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Rubber Compounds

4) By Other Materials: Ceramics, Composites, Bio-materials

View the full aerospace additive manufacturing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-additive-manufacturing-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market?

In 2024, the aerospace additive manufacturing market was dominated by North America. The forecast for 2025 predicts continued growth in this region. The global market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Large SUVs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/large-suvs-global-market-report

Printer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printer-global-market-report

Printing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.