Senate Bill 916 Printer's Number 1092

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - burglary is a felony of the first degree.

* * *

(d.1) Sentencing [enhancement] enhancements.--The

Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, in accordance with 42

Pa.C.S. § 2154 (relating to adoption of guidelines for

sentencing), shall provide for a sentencing enhancement for

courts to consider in cases involving burglary where:

(1) a domestic animal is harmed or killed in the course

of the burglary[.]; or

(2) a subsequent crime is committed using a firearm or

ammunition stolen during the burglary.

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Bodily injury crime." As follows:

(1) An act, attempt or threat to commit an act which

would constitute a misdemeanor or felony under the following:

Chapter 25 (relating to criminal homicide).

Chapter 27 (relating to assault).

Chapter 29 (relating to kidnapping).

Chapter 31 (relating to sexual offenses).

Section 3301 (relating to arson and related

offenses).

Chapter 37 (relating to robbery).

Chapter 49 Subch. B (relating to victim and witness

intimidation).

(2) The term includes violations of any protective order

issued as a result of an act related to domestic violence.

"Firearm." As defined in section 6105(i) (relating to

persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or

